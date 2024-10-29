Wexford, Munster and Ulster GAA club action live on TV this weekend

THE LIVE GAA club action this weekend comes from Wexford, Munster, and Ulster as the championship continues.

The RTÉ cameras will be in Omagh on Saturday night for the Ulster senior football club opener as Tyrone champions Errigal Ciarán take on Donegal kingpins St Eunan’s.

The Wexford senior hurling final features St Anne’s Rathangan against St Martin’s on Sunday afternoon in the first game on TG4.

St Martin’s last won the title in 2019, defeating St Anne’s in that game, while their opponents last triumphed in 2000.

Then after that it’s the Munster senior hurling quarter-final on TG4 with newly-crowned Limerick champions Doon playing Waterford’s Ballygunner, who have won the last three provincial titles.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday

7.15pm: Errigal Ciarán (Tyrone) v St Eunan’s (Donegal)- Ulster senior club football preliminary quarter-final – RTÉ 2.

Sunday

2pm: St Anne’s Rathangan v St Martin’s – Wexford senior hurling final – TG4.