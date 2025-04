Which of these players did NOT score a try in Ireland's bonus-point victory over Wales in the women's Six Nations? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Linda Djougang ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Aoife Wafer

©INPHO/Tom Maher Anna McGann ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Dorothy Wall

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle snapped their losing streak against which Top 14 side? Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News Bayonne Toulouse

Racing 92 Montpellier

Waterford FC have announced the departure of manager Keith Long this week. When did he oversee their promotion from the first division? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane 2022 2023

2024 2021

Marc Canham departed from the FAI this week. But do you know what his role was in the association? INPHO/Dan Sheridan Director of Football Chief Executive Officer

Chief Operating Officer Chief Football Officer

The Kerry and Cork footballers played out a thrilling Munster semi-final on Saturday night. Do you remember the score after extra-time? ©INPHO/Bryan Keane Kerry 3-22 Cork 1-26 Kerry 3-21 Cork 1-25

Kerry 3-20 Kerry 1-25 Kerry 3-23 Cork 1-27

By how many points were Meath trailing before they rallied to defeat Offaly in the Leinster football championship? INPHO/Andrew Paton 17 15

10 16

Which city has been chosen to host the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals in 2027? ©INPHO/James Crombie Rome Edinburgh

Lyon London

Jamie Vardy has announced that he will leave Leicester after how many years with the club? Alamy Stock Photo 10 12

9 13

Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid made a shock return to start in the Munster hurling championship against Tipperary after recovering from what injury? ©INPHO/James Crombie ACL rupture Achilles rupture

Broken leg Dislocated shoulder