Eubank Jnr fined after missing weight for Benn grudge bout

CHRIS EUBANK JR will be fined £375,000 (€439k) after failing to reach the correct weight ahead of his grudge fight against British rival Conor Benn on Saturday.

Eubank Jr had two attempts at weighing in at 160lb, missing his first try by 0.2lb before falling short again by 0.05lb.

The 35-year-old faces the fine after agreeing to a clause in his catchweight fight contract with Benn at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A rehydration clause states that Eubank Jr will be unable to weigh more than 10lb heavier on Saturday morning and failure to abide by this will result in another fine.

The fight is set to take place despite Eubank’s shortcomings, with Benn, 28, coming in well under the limit at 156.4lb.

Eubank Jr posted a video of him cutting weight in his hotel after the news with the caption “pain is temporary . . . glory is forever”.

Benn, responding to video, wrote: “Christopher who are you trying to fool and get sympathy from? I’m coming up to your weight, a weight you’ve made your last three fights and most of your career.

“It’s like you’re looking for excuses already? First time you’ve ever missed weight and first time you’ve ever posted a weight cut.”

Eubank Jr’s fine comes after he was handed a £100,000 (€117k) penalty in February for slapping Benn with an egg in their Manchester press conference.

The antagonistic relationship between the boxers mirrors the feud between their fathers Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, who fought twice in the 1990s.