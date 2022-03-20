Membership : Access or Sign Up
Here's the state of play in hurling and football league after major day of action

The Round 7 football league games take place next weekend.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 20 Mar 2022, 7:29 PM
52 minutes ago 3,499 Views 0 Comments
Brian Cody (Kilkenny) and Matthew Tierney (Galway) celebrating today.
THE ROUND-ROBIN action in the hurling league concluded this afternoon and we’re heading into the last round of the football league next weekend, after the penultimate set of games finished today.

Here’s the state of play in both leagues:

Hurling

The Division 1 semi-final pairings were confirmed today, Kilkenny will take on Cork and Wexford will meet Waterford. The relegation play-off will see Offaly face Antrim.

The CCCC will confirm next weekend’s fixture details with dates, times and venues tomorrow.

The Division 2A semi-final will involve Westmeath at home to Kerry, with the winners taking on Down in the final. Meath have been relegated.

In Division 2B, Donegal will have home advantage for a semi-final against Sligo, Derry await in the final. Wicklow play Mayo in the relegation play-off.

Then in Division 3A, Roscommon face Armagh in the semi-final as Tyrone have already qualified for the final and Warwickshire have been relegated.

Division 3B will see Longford host Leitrim in the semi-final and the winners to play Fermanagh in the final.

Football

In Division 1, Kerry are through to the league final after today’s win over Armagh and it’ll likely be the Orchard County or Mayo who they play in that decider.

The relegation battle is a complex one with Kildare, Donegal, Tyrone, Dublin and Monaghan all still in danger of the drop.

The main Division 2 outcome is Galway’s sixth straight win sees them promoted to the top tier. They will be joined there by Roscommon or Derry, the Rossies having the advantage ahead of next weekend’s games. Down have been relegated with Cork or Offaly, who play next week, set to join them.

In Division 3, nothing is yet decided with Louth, Limerick, Antrim, Westmeath and Fermanagh all still in the promotion hunt. Laois, Wicklow and Longford will contest the relegation battle.

And finally in Division 4, there are four teams still in contention for promotion – Cavan, Tipperary, Sligo and Leitrim.

