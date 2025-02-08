Goal-hungry Laois and Wicklow get back to winning ways

Division 3

Leitrim 0-6 Laois 3-20

Division 4

Wicklow 3-17 Waterford 1-19

LAOIS AND WICKLOW recovered from respective defeats in the Allianz Football league with victories this weekend.

Both games against Leitrim and Waterford were rescheduled fixtures that were originally postponed due to Storm Éowyn.

Kevin Swayne, Pa Kirwan and Benny Carroll all raised green flags in the opening 10 minutes for Laois as they were comfortable winners against Leitrim in Ballinamore. In what was a repeat of last year’s Division 4 final, Mark Barry also contributed to the emphatic win with seven points, while Kirwan kicked the only two-point score of the game.

The result puts Laois back on track in Division 3 after losing out to Offaly last week.

Wicklow also found their spark again with a six-point win over Waterford following their loss to London last week. Oisín McConville’s side were six points in front at the end of the first half before goals from Eoin Darcy and Andy Maher to put Wicklow in a commanding position. A third goal followed in the second half courtesy of Mark Kenny but Waterford summoned a late charge.

Four two-pointers along with a goal from Dylan Guiry in the 74th minute left four points between the sides, but Wiclow had done enough to see them over the line.