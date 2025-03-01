Football Review Committee confirms latest plans on rule changes

THE GAA’S FOOTBALL Review Committee (FRC) have said they won’t make any more tweaks to rule changes until after 13 March ahead of this year’s championship.

In a statement released today, they explained how there was a meeting last night to review and discuss the impact of the new rule enhancements, and the accompanying data from the first four rounds of this year’s Allianz Football Leagues.

Advertisement

As well as assessing feedback from inter-county and club managers, via an online survey that was sent to respective county secretaries, they are also in the process of gathering responses from the National Referees’ Panel on the back of the FRC attending the referees’ meeting last Thursday.

“The review process will continue early next week when the FRC reconvenes and factors in the findings from round five of the competition,” it said in the statement.

“At that juncture the committee will present its findings and any recommendations to the Standing Committee on Playing Rules who will in turn liaise with both Coiste Bainistíochta and Ard Chomhairle, who are seheduled to meet on Thursday 13th March to determine the future implementation of the enhancements before the commencement of the football championship.”