Explainer: What's still at stake in Leinster, Munster and Joe McDonagh Cup hurling races?

THE STAGE IS set for the final round of games in the round-robin series of the Leinster and Munster senior hurling championship next weekend.

Saturday’s three games in Leinster at 6pm see Laois play Westmeath in Portlaoise, Galway take on Dublin in Salthill and Kilkenny face Wexford in Nowlan Park.

On Sunday the last two matches in Munster are on at 4pm with Clare meeting Waterford in Ennis while it’s Tipperary against Cork in Thurles.

It’s also a big day in the Joe McDonagh Cup next Saturday afternoon at 1pm with Round 5 matches seeing Antrim play Kerry in Corrigan Park, Down taking on Meath in Ballycran, while it’s Offaly against Carlow in Tullamore.

But what’s at stake? Here are the permutations. If two teams are tied on points the head-to-head rule comes in, while if three teams are tied it comes down to scoring difference.

Leinster

1. Galway – 7 points

2. Kilkenny – 6 points

3. Dublin – 6 points

4. Wexford – 4 points

5. Wesmeath – 1 point

6. Laois – 0 points

Galway are assured of a top three spot in Leinster, while a win or draw against Dublin will book their place in the Leinster final. Kilkenny only need a draw to be guaranteed a qualification spot from Leinster, while a win will see them through to the provincial final.

Dublin also only need a draw or a win to be guaranteed a place in the All-Ireland series. Wexford must win and hope Dublin lose in Pearse Stadium. That would leave Kilkenny, Dublin and Wexford all on six points but scoring difference would then be set to favour Kilkenny and Wexford.

Currently Kilkenny are +56, Dublin -6 and Wexford are +26.

The final game sees Westmeath play Laois to determine who will finish bottom and end up in relegation trouble from the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Laois have to win but a draw will

do Westmeath because of their positive result against Wexford on Saturday night.

Munster

1. Limerick – 7 points

2. Clare – 5 points

3. Cork – 2 points

4. Waterford – 2 points

5. Tipperary – 0 points

Limerick and Clare are already qualified from the Munster series, and have set up a Munster final meeting on 5 June.

The other three teams are all still in with a chance of securing the coveted third place to prolong their summer and reach the All-Ireland series. Cork are in control of their own destiny, a win over Tipperary will guarantee third place for them as they have the edge on the head-to-head record over Waterford.

Waterford must get something from their game in Ennis, a draw or a win, and hope that result is better than what Cork achieve in Thurles.

If Waterford and Cork both lose, that could bring Tipperary into the equation as all three teams would then finish on two points. Tipperary would need scoring difference to swing in their favour then, they are currently on -19 whereas Cork and Waterford are both on -6, so Colm Bonnar’s side must win by at least seven points and hope Waterford slip up.

Joe McDonagh Cup

1. Antrim – 8 points

2. Offaly – 6 points

3. Kerry – 4 points

4. Carlow – 4 points

5. Down – 2 points

6. Meath – 0 points

Antrim are guaranteed a place in the final after a perfect record to date. Offaly just need a draw or a win at home to Carlow to join them in the decider. Kerry and Carlow both need to win their respective games, then scoring difference would kick in as they would finish on six points alongside Offaly in that scenario. Currently Offaly are (+14), Kerry (+40) and Carlow (+16).

At the bottom it’s between Down and Meath to determine who will be relegated to the Christy Ring Cup. Down just need to draw or win, while Meath must win.