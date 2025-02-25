Advertisement
Clare and Limerick meet next Sunday. Bryan Keane/INPHO
Six games live on TV-streaming in this week's GAA schedule

Plenty of action for fans to look forward to.
6.46am, 25 Feb 2025

THIS WEEK’S GAA inter-county schedule sees live televised games from Armagh, Cork, Dublin, Ballyshannon, Dungarvan, and Limerick.

The RTÉ cameras are in Armagh on Saturday night for the meeting of the last two All-Ireland senior football winners as the home side take on Dublin.

TG4 have the hurling meeting of Cork and Kilkenny earlier on Saturday evening, along with the ladies football league clash of Dublin against Meath.

Then on Sunday, TG4′s games see Donegal play Derry in football, along with two hurling games as Waterford play Dublin, and Limerick meet Clare.

Here’s the full list of coverage details and the other fixtures that are in store.

*****

Saturday 1 March

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1 Football

  • Mayo v Kerry, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 3pm.
  • Armagh v Dublin, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7.35pm - RTÉ 2.

Division 2 Football

  • Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 6pm.
  • Cork v Roscommon, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm.

Division 3 Football

  • Laois v Antrim, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 5pm. 
  • Fermanagh v Sligo, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 6pm.

Division 4 Football

  • Waterford v Wexford, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 6.30pm.
  • Limerick v Tipperary, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 6.30pm.

Division 1A Hurling

  • Wexford v Galway, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5pm.
  • Cork v Kilkenny, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5pm - TG4.

Division 2 Hurling

  • Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 3.30pm.

Division 4 Hurling

  • Leitrim v Monaghan, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.
  • Lancashire v Louth, Abbottstown GAA Centre of Excellence, 2pm.

Ladies Football League

Division 1

  • Dublin v Meath, Parnell Park, 3pm - TG4.

Camogie League

Division 1A

  • Waterford v Galway, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Dublin v Cork, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Tipperary v Kilkenny, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Division 1B

  • Down v Cork, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Wexford v Limerick, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Antrim v Westmeath, Venue TBC, 2pm.

*****

Sunday 2 March

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1 Football

  • Galway v Tyrone, Tuam Stadium, 1.45pm.
  • Donegal v Derry, Ballyshannon, 1.45pm - TG4.

Division 2 Football

  • Louth v Monaghan, Integral GAA Grounds, Drogheda, 2pm.
  • Westmeath v Meath, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.

Division 3 Football

  • Leitrim v Offaly, Páirc Seán Uí Eslín, Ballinamore, 2pm. 
  • Clare v Kildare, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm. 

Division 4 Football

  • London v Longford, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 12.30pm.
  • Wicklow v Carlow, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.

Division 1A Hurling

  • Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3.45pm - TG4.

Division 1B Hurling

  • Offaly v Westmeath, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.
  • Waterford v Dublin, Walsh Park, Waterford, 2pm - TG4 app/player  (TV deferred, 5.35pm).
  • Carlow v Antrim, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.30pm.

Division 2 Hurling

  • Kildare v Donegal, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 1pm.
  • Down v Tyrone, Ballycran, 2pm.

Division 3 Hurling

  • Cavan v Wicklow, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 2pm.
  • Mayo v Roscommon, Adrian Freeman Park, Tooreen, 2pm.
  • Sligo v Armagh, Markievicz Park, 2.30pm.

Division 4 Hurling

  • Warwickshire v Fermanagh, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 12pm.

Ladies Football League

Division 1

  • Armagh v Kildare, Crossmaglen, 2pm.
  • Tyrone v Waterford, Venue TBC, 2pm.
  • Mayo v Kerry, Venue TBC, 2.30pm.
