Six games live on TV-streaming in this week's GAA schedule
THIS WEEK’S GAA inter-county schedule sees live televised games from Armagh, Cork, Dublin, Ballyshannon, Dungarvan, and Limerick.
The RTÉ cameras are in Armagh on Saturday night for the meeting of the last two All-Ireland senior football winners as the home side take on Dublin.
TG4 have the hurling meeting of Cork and Kilkenny earlier on Saturday evening, along with the ladies football league clash of Dublin against Meath.
Then on Sunday, TG4′s games see Donegal play Derry in football, along with two hurling games as Waterford play Dublin, and Limerick meet Clare.
Here’s the full list of coverage details and the other fixtures that are in store.
*****
Saturday 1 March
GAA Allianz Leagues
Division 1 Football
Division 2 Football
Division 3 Football
Division 4 Football
Division 1A Hurling
Division 2 Hurling
Division 4 Hurling
Ladies Football League
Division 1
Camogie League
Division 1A
Division 1B
*****
Sunday 2 March
GAA Allianz Leagues
Division 1 Football
Division 2 Football
Division 3 Football
Division 4 Football
Division 1A Hurling
Division 1B Hurling
Division 2 Hurling
Division 3 Hurling
Division 4 Hurling
Ladies Football League
Division 1
