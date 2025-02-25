Six games live on TV-streaming in this week's GAA schedule

THIS WEEK’S GAA inter-county schedule sees live televised games from Armagh, Cork, Dublin, Ballyshannon, Dungarvan, and Limerick.

The RTÉ cameras are in Armagh on Saturday night for the meeting of the last two All-Ireland senior football winners as the home side take on Dublin.

TG4 have the hurling meeting of Cork and Kilkenny earlier on Saturday evening, along with the ladies football league clash of Dublin against Meath.

Then on Sunday, TG4′s games see Donegal play Derry in football, along with two hurling games as Waterford play Dublin, and Limerick meet Clare.

Here’s the full list of coverage details and the other fixtures that are in store.

*****

Saturday 1 March

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1 Football

Mayo v Kerry, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 3pm.

Armagh v Dublin, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7.35pm - RTÉ 2.

Division 2 Football

Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 6pm.

Cork v Roscommon, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm.

Division 3 Football

Laois v Antrim, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 5pm.

Fermanagh v Sligo, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 6pm.

Division 4 Football

Waterford v Wexford, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 6.30pm.

Limerick v Tipperary, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 6.30pm.

Division 1A Hurling

Wexford v Galway, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5pm.

Cork v Kilkenny, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5pm - TG4.

Division 2 Hurling

Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 3.30pm.

Division 4 Hurling

Leitrim v Monaghan, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.

Lancashire v Louth, Abbottstown GAA Centre of Excellence, 2pm.

Ladies Football League

Division 1

Dublin v Meath, Parnell Park, 3pm - TG4.

Camogie League

Division 1A

Waterford v Galway, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Dublin v Cork, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Tipperary v Kilkenny, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Division 1B

Down v Cork, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Wexford v Limerick, Venue TBC, 2pm.

Antrim v Westmeath, Venue TBC, 2pm.

*****

Sunday 2 March

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1 Football

Galway v Tyrone, Tuam Stadium, 1.45pm.

Donegal v Derry, Ballyshannon, 1.45pm - TG4.

Division 2 Football

Louth v Monaghan, Integral GAA Grounds, Drogheda, 2pm.

Westmeath v Meath, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.

Division 3 Football

Leitrim v Offaly, Páirc Seán Uí Eslín, Ballinamore, 2pm.

Clare v Kildare, Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm.

Division 4 Football

London v Longford, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 12.30pm.



Wicklow v Carlow, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.

Division 1A Hurling

Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3.45pm - TG4.

Division 1B Hurling

Offaly v Westmeath, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.

Waterford v Dublin, Walsh Park, Waterford, 2pm - TG4 app/player (TV deferred, 5.35pm).

Carlow v Antrim, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.30pm.

Division 2 Hurling

Kildare v Donegal, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 1pm.

Down v Tyrone, Ballycran, 2pm.

Division 3 Hurling

Cavan v Wicklow, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 2pm.

Mayo v Roscommon, Adrian Freeman Park, Tooreen, 2pm.

Sligo v Armagh, Markievicz Park, 2.30pm.

Division 4 Hurling

Warwickshire v Fermanagh, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 12pm.

Ladies Football League

Division 1