Here are the games live on TV and GAA GO this week as the 2021 championship begins

Sutcliffe, O'Shea, Kelly and Keegan are some fo the stars in action.

TEN SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP games are on the agenda next weekend as the 2021 GAA summer cranks into gear.

There are four live games on TV with Sky Sports showing a double-header of football action from Markievicz Park and Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday.

On Sunday, BBC Northern Ireland are covering the Ulster opener from Newry, while The Sunday Game live schedule on RTÉ begins for another year with a Munster hurling quarter-final in Thurles.

The other six championship games cover three Leinster football battles, two Leinster hurling ties and a Munster football clash, all available on GAA GO.

And the action begins this week with the long-awaited 2020 Leinster U20 hurling decider on Wednesday night.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Wednesday

7.30pm: Dublin v Galway – TG4 – 2020 Leinster U20 hurling final.

Saturday

3pm: Limerick v Waterford – GAA GO – Munster SFC.

3pm: Dublin v Antrim – GAA GO - Leinster SHC.

4.30pm: Sligo v Mayo – Sky Sports Arena – Connacht SFC.

6pm: Wexford v Laois – GAA GO – Leinster SHC.

7pm: Kerry v Clare – Sky Sports Arena – Munster SFC.

Sunday

1pm: Down v Donegal – BBC Northern Ireland – Ulster SFC.

1.30pm: Offaly v Louth – GAA GO – Leinster SFC.

3pm: Wicklow v Wexford – GAA GO – Leinster SFC.

3.15pm: Clare v Waterford – RTÉ 2 – Munster SHC.

4.30pm: Carlow v Longford – GAA GO – Leinster SFC.

