James Woodlock [file photo]. Ben Brady/INPHO
Wrap

Cork get the better of Shane Dowling's Limerick minors as Tipperary overcome Waterford

Tipperary are now two wins from two in the competition.
30 minutes ago

Munster minor hurling championship round 2 

  • Cork 1-16 Limerick 1-10
  • Waterford 2-14 Tipperary 3-16

THERE WERE WINS for Cork and Tipperary this evening in the Munster minor hurling championship, with the Premier County picking up their second victory on the bounce against Waterford.

Jack Cosgrave finished with 1-4 for Shane Dowling’s Limerick outfit in their opening game of the competition, but it wasn’t enough to get the measure of Cork who earned a six-point victory at Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The hosts were 0-11 0-6 in front at half-time before Adam Lee and Mark O’Brien helped Cork into a six-point advantage in the second half. Cosgrave’s goal from a penalty arrived with less than 10 minutes to play, leaving two between the sides. But Cork produced a final burst for victory, including a goal from Lee in the final minutes to give them their first win of the championship after losing out to Tipperary last week.

It was a second win in-a-row for James Woodlock’s Tipperary, and a second consecutive defeat for Waterford when the sides met this evening in Fraher Field.

Goals from Adam Ryan, Cillian Minogue and Billy O’Brien helped Tipperary into a 12-point lead in the first half but Waterford rallied well in the second half. Shane Power scored a goal to reduce the gap to seven points before Gearóid O’Shea also found the net to leave just three between the sides.

But the Déise were unable to trim the deficit any further than that as Tipperary closed out with a five-point win after a brace of late scores from Darragh O’Hora and Jack Cahill.

