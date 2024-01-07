London down Mayo in Connacht FBD League, Donegal two-point winners over Tyrone

LONDON HAVE BEATEN Mayo in the Connacht FBD League quarter-final.

Michael Maher’s side enjoyed a famous one-point win at the Connacht GAA Air Dome, with the final scoreline 0-12 to 1-8.

Roscommon await London in the semi-final next Saturday night as Kevin McStay’s Mayo bow out.

The visitors struck first this afternoon, with Shay Rafter finding his range early on. Eoin Walsh also got in on the act, but they trailed 0-6 to 0-5 at the break.

A strong restart moved London into the ascendancy with Aidan McLoughlin, Gareth McDowell, Oran Kerr and Rafter all on target, before Cillian O’Connor raised a green flag for Mayo in the 50th minute to make it 1-7 to 0-9.

But the Exiles responded with two Liam Gallagher frees and a late mark from Rafter to see them over the line.

Mayo did field a lot of recognisable names, with Rob Hennelly between the sticks and O’Connor, Tommy Conroy, Jordan Flynn and Eoghan McLoughlin among those out the field.

Goalscorer O’Connor, who has endured significant injury struggles in recent seasons, was named on the bench, but started and played the full game. He finished with 1-2 (2f).

Elsewhere, Donegal made it two wins from two under new Jim McGuinness with a 0-15 to 1-10 Dr McKenna Cup victory over Tyrone in Omagh.

Oisín Gallen top-scored with 0-4 for Donegal, while Darragh Canavan hit the same tally for the hosts at Healy Park.

Advertisement

Ciarán Daly punched home in the 58th minute to move the Red Hand into a 1-10 to 0-12 lead, but Gallen (two) and Shane O’Donnell reeled off the final three scores to seal the win.

Tyrone's Lorcan McGarrity with Donegal's Brendan McCole. John McVitty / INPHO John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

McGuinness opted for a strong team, with Paddy McBrearty, Shaun Patton, Ryan McHugh, Michael Langan and Brendan McCole among those starting. Tyrone managers Brian Dooher and Fergal Logan handed out several debuts, with Niall Morgan, Michael McKiernan, Conn Kilpatrick, Brian Kennedy and Peter Harte among their experienced cohort.

In this afternoon’s other McKenna Cup fixture, Fermanagh finished up 1-10 to 1-9 winners over Antrim at Ahoghill.

Lee Cullen scored Fermanagh’s goal in the first half and they led 1-6 to 1-2 at the break, with Garvan Jones proficient before the posts. Benen Kelly raised Antrim’s green flag.

The Saffron took advantage of a Ryan Lyons black card to mount a late fightback, but Diarmuid King’s 74th-minute point was key as the Erne county edged to victory.

The result ended Antrim’s interest in the competition after their previous defeat to Down, while Fermanagh face Monaghan at Brewster Park on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Clare powered to a 3-18 to 1-7 win over Waterford in the McGrath Cup.

Mark Fitzgerald secured his first victory as Clare football manager in Lemybrien, with Dermot Coughlan (two) and Darren O’Brien grabbing the goals in the 17-point hammering.

Fog wreaked havoc in the Walsh Cup, with Carlow v Kilkenny and Westmeath v Antrim both called off. Carlow-Kilkenny, which was due to be played at Netwatch Cullen Park, will now take place at 8pm on Tuesday in SETU Carlow.

Referee Eamonn Furlong speaks to Derek Lyng as Carlow-Kilkenny was called off. Evan Treacy / INPHO Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The meeting of Offaly and Galway was abandoned after 55 minutes, with the Tribe in a 4-15 to 1-11 lead at that juncture.

Galway say a decision is to be taken by Leinster GAA to confirm if the result will stand.

Henry Shefflin’s side were 3-11 to 1-8 ahead at half time after goals from John Cooney, Martin McManus and Declan McLoughlin. Charlie Mitchell grabbed Offaly’s major in the 22nd minute, with the scoreline 1-6 to 1-3 at that point.

Jason Flynn — who also hit several points — fired home a penalty in the 52nd minute to make it 4-15 to 1-11. The game was suspended shortly afterwards.

And in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League, Waterford were 1-22 to 1-20 winners over Tipperary at Fraher Field (full report to follow on The 42), while the meeting of Limerick and Cork in Mallow was called off due to weather conditions.

Today’s GAA pre-season results

Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League

Limerick v Cork…off

Waterford 1-22 Tipperary 1-20

FBD Connacht League Quarter-Final

Mayo 1-8 London 0-12

McGrath Cup

Waterford 1-7 Clare 3-18

Walsh Cup

Carlow v Kilkenny…off

Westmeath v Antrim…off

Offaly 1-11 Galway 4-15…abandoned 55 minutes

BOI Dr McKenna Cup