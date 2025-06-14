GAA to consider change on 50m penalty for fouling player who catches kickout mark

THE GAA’S CENTRAL Council is set to consider a change to the penalty for a foul on a player who catches a mark from a kickout, following a proposal from the Football Rules Committee [FRC].

A statement released today says the punishment could be changed from a 50m advanced free to a free on the spot where the foul occurs.

“Ard Chomhairle is to consider a proposed adjustment from the FRC to the penalty for a

foul on a player who catches a mark from a kick out to be changed from a 50m advanced

free to a free on the spot where the foul occurs,” the statement reads following a meeting of Coiste Bainistíochta and Ard Chomhairle which took place this weekend.

Elsewhere at the meeting, it was agreed that county boards will supply smart sliotars for semi-finals and finals in all county junior, intermediate and senior championships.

It was confirmed that London and New York’s eligibility for the All-Ireland JFC is to remain unchanged for the 2026 competition.

There was also a 24% increase in Allianz League gate receipts leading to an increased distribution to counties.

The Comhairle Ard Oideachais has also proposed renaming the cup awarded to the winners of the JHC as the ‘Corn Darragh Mhic Cárthaigh, in memory of MTU Cork student Darragh McCarthy, which was passed.

