James McCarthy starts as Dublin and Meath name teams for Leinster semi-final

There are three provincial football last-four battles down for decision tomorrow.

Dublin captain James McCarthy.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

DUBLIN AND MEATH have named their teams for tomorrow’s Leinster semi-final showdown at Croke Park [throw-in 4.30pm, live on GAA GO).

Dessie Farrell makes one change to the side that started their demolition of Wexford two weeks ago, with James McCarthy in from the start.

The Ballymun star came on in the 49th minute as captain that day, but he starts ahead of Robbie McDaid tomorrow.

David O'Hanlon remains between the posts, with Evan Comerford missing the quarter-final through injury.

Meath boss Andy McEntee, meanwhile, has kept faith with the same starting 15 which saw off Wicklow.

His son, Shane, returns to the matchday panel, having previously stepped away for a peacekeeping tour in Mali with the Irish Defence Forces.

Kildare and Westmeath face off in the other semi-final, also at HQ [throw-in 2.15pm].

Mike Joyce is set for his first competitive start for the Lilywhites, as he replaces the injured Ryan Houlihan. Westmeath are yet to show their hand.

Derry make one change for tomorrow’s Ulster semi-final clash against Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds [throw-in 4pm, BBC].

Emmett Bradley starts in midfield in place of Niall Toner for Rory Gallagher’s men, who will hope to push on after stunning All-Ireland and Ulster champions Tyrone last time out.

Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney has not yet released his Monaghan team.

Dublin (v Meath)

1 David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna)

2 Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna), 3 Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala), 4 Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)

5John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 6 Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna), 7 James McCarthy (Ballymun)

8 Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9 Tom Lahiff (St. Jude’s)

10 Seán Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh), 11 Brian Howard (Raheny), 12 Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13 Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille), 14 Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 15 Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

Meath (v Dublin)

Insta Post - SFC vs. Dublin 2022 (Version 1)

Kildare (v Westmeath)

kildare

Derry (v Monaghan)

derry

- Updated 6.02pm

About the author
The42 Team

