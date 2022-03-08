Meath set to be without team captain for the rest of 2022 season

MEATH ARE SET to be without team captain Shane McEntee for the rest of the 2022 season after he confirmed he has been deployed for his first overseas mission with the Irish Defence Forces.

McEntee, who is the son of manager Andy, reached 50 senior appearances for Meath last year and has been a mainstay of their half-back line. He played for Meath in their draw against Offaly last weekend and represented his club, St. Peter’s Dunboyne, in county league action on Saturday.

After the game, the Irish Lieutenant confirmed he is set to depart on a peacekeeping tour to Mali.

Best wishes to our club senior footballer and Meath senior football captain Shane McEntee who played his last game today before leaving for a peacekeeping tour of duty in Mali with the Irish Defence Forces 🇮🇪

All at the club wish Shane a safe trip ☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/gA1LLpiPLQ — St. Peter's Dunboyne GAA (@DunboyneGAA) March 5, 2022

“Last Saturday marked my last outing on the football field for the time being,” he announced.

“It has been an incredible honour to captain my county over the last 12 months and while it won’t be easy watching on from a far, I am extremely excited about deploying on my first overseas mission with the Irish Defence Forces.

“These two passions in my life have complimented each other brilliantly, with many of the lessons learned in one field being equally applicable to the other. I look forward to drawing on these experiences and gaining many more over the next 6 months.”