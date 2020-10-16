BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 16 October 2020
Crowley returns for Kerry, Mayo name two debutants for Galway clash

The Allianz Leagues return this weekend after a seven-month hiatus.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Oct 2020, 9:01 PM
Peter Crowley.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

PETER CROWLEY WILL this weekend make his first start for Kerry since tearing his cruciate ligament last year. 

Crowley has been named by Peter Keane in the Kerry team to face Monaghan in the restarted Allianz National League this weekend. 

Ronan Buckley, a county champion with East Kerry, makes his senior debut in a youthful forward line featuring Sean O’Shea, captain David Clifford and Crokes duo Tony Brosnan and Micheál Burns. 

Elsewhere this evening, James Horan has handed debuts to David McBrien and Mark Moran in the league meeting with Galway at Tuam.

Cillian O’Connor will start his 90th game in league and championship for Mayo against their near rivals, with Aidan O’Shea named at full forward. 

Galway are top of Division One with two games remaining, a point clear of Kerry. Monaghan and Mayo, meanwhile, are battling to avoid relegation, with Monaghan two points and once place better off than second-bottom Mayo. 

Kerry (vs Monaghan) 

1. Shane Ryan 

2. Jason Foley

3. Tadhg Morley

4. Tom O’Sullivan 

5. Paul Murphy 

6. Peter Crowley

7. Gavin White 

8. David Moran 

9. Diarmuid O’Connor 

10. Micheál Burns

11. Sean O’Shea 

12. Ronan Buckley

13. Tony Brosnan

14. David Clifford 

15. Dara Moynihan 

Mayo (vs Galway)

1. David Clarke 

2. Oisin Mullin 

3. David McBrien 

4. Lee Keegan 

5. Patrick Durcan 

6. Stephen Coen 

7. Eoghan McLaughlin 

8. Matthew Ruane 

9. Conor Loftus 

10. Fionn McDonagh 

11. Mark Moran 

12. Diarmuid O’Connor 

13. Tommy Conroy 

14. Aidan O’Shea (captain)

15. Cillian O’Connor 

