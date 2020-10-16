Crowley returns for Kerry, Mayo name two debutants for Galway clash

PETER CROWLEY WILL this weekend make his first start for Kerry since tearing his cruciate ligament last year.

Crowley has been named by Peter Keane in the Kerry team to face Monaghan in the restarted Allianz National League this weekend.

Ronan Buckley, a county champion with East Kerry, makes his senior debut in a youthful forward line featuring Sean O’Shea, captain David Clifford and Crokes duo Tony Brosnan and Micheál Burns.

Elsewhere this evening, James Horan has handed debuts to David McBrien and Mark Moran in the league meeting with Galway at Tuam.

Cillian O’Connor will start his 90th game in league and championship for Mayo against their near rivals, with Aidan O’Shea named at full forward.

Galway are top of Division One with two games remaining, a point clear of Kerry. Monaghan and Mayo, meanwhile, are battling to avoid relegation, with Monaghan two points and once place better off than second-bottom Mayo.

Kerry (vs Monaghan)

1. Shane Ryan

2. Jason Foley

3. Tadhg Morley

4. Tom O’Sullivan

5. Paul Murphy

6. Peter Crowley

7. Gavin White

8. David Moran

9. Diarmuid O’Connor

10. Micheál Burns

11. Sean O’Shea

12. Ronan Buckley

13. Tony Brosnan

14. David Clifford

15. Dara Moynihan

Mayo (vs Galway)

1. David Clarke

2. Oisin Mullin

3. David McBrien

4. Lee Keegan

5. Patrick Durcan

6. Stephen Coen

7. Eoghan McLaughlin

8. Matthew Ruane

9. Conor Loftus

10. Fionn McDonagh

11. Mark Moran

12. Diarmuid O’Connor

13. Tommy Conroy

14. Aidan O’Shea (captain)

15. Cillian O’Connor