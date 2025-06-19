Kerry make 5 changes ahead of Cavan quarter-final

KERRY HAVE made five changes for Saturday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final against Cavan.

Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Seán O’Brien, Conor Geaney, Diarmuid O’Connor and Seán O’Shea all come into the team.

Advertisement

Tadhg Morley, Micheál Burns, Mark O’Shea, Killian Spillane and Tony Brosnan make way, with all bar Brosnan dropping to the bench.

Paudie Clifford returns from injury to feature among the substitutes.

The game takes place at 3.30pm in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Kerry (v Cavan)

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle),

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks) 9. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)

10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil) 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks) 12. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Conor Geaney (Dingle) 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

Subs: