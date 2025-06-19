The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Kerry make 5 changes ahead of Cavan quarter-final
KERRY HAVE made five changes for Saturday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final against Cavan.
Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Seán O’Brien, Conor Geaney, Diarmuid O’Connor and Seán O’Shea all come into the team.
Tadhg Morley, Micheál Burns, Mark O’Shea, Killian Spillane and Tony Brosnan make way, with all bar Brosnan dropping to the bench.
Paudie Clifford returns from injury to feature among the substitutes.
The game takes place at 3.30pm in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.
Kerry (v Cavan)
1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)
2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle),
5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)
8. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks) 9. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)
10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil) 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks) 12. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)
13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Conor Geaney (Dingle) 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)
Subs:
