Diarmuid O'Connor is among the players returning for Kerry. Leah Scholes/INPHO
FreeTeam news

Kerry make 5 changes ahead of Cavan quarter-final

Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Seán O’Brien, Conor Geaney, Diarmuid O’Connor and Seán O’Shea all come into the team.
9.06pm, 19 Jun 2025

KERRY HAVE made five changes for Saturday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final against Cavan.

Tadhg Morley, Micheál Burns, Mark O’Shea, Killian Spillane and Tony Brosnan make way, with all bar Brosnan dropping to the bench.

Paudie Clifford returns from injury to feature among the substitutes.

The game takes place at 3.30pm in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. 

Kerry (v Cavan)

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)
2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle),
5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)
8. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks) 9. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)
10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil) 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks) 12. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)
13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Conor Geaney (Dingle)  15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

Subs:

  •  16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)
  • 17. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)
  • 18. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)
  • 19. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe),
  • 20. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)
  • 21. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)
  • 22. Evan Looney (Dr Crokes)
  • 23. Tom Leo O’Sullivan (Dingle)
  • 24. Mark O’Shea (Dr Crokes)
  • 25. Paudie Clifford  (Fossa)
  • 26. Dara Moynihan (Spa, Killarney)
