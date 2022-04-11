Champions Limerick and Tyrone in spotlight for next weekend's live GAA TV coverage

Waterford, Limerick, Tyrone and Galway all in action this weekend.

THE REIGNING ALL-Ireland senior champions Limerick and Tyrone will both feature in next weekend’s live GAA TV coverage as the 2022 championship season begins.

Easter weekend sees the commencement of the championship action with football kingpins Tyrone facing Fermanagh in their Ulster opener next Saturday, part of a double-bill on Sky Sports with Wexford and Galway meeting in Leinster hurling action before it.

On Sunday there are two Munster senior hurling round-robin ties live on RTÉ as The Sunday Game Live returns for another season.

John Kiely’s all-conquering Limerick team travel to face Cork, while before that it’s Liam Cahill’s Waterford league winners hosting Tipperary.

Before that midweek there are two Munster U20 hurling group games being live-streamed by TG4.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Wednesday

7pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Clare v Cork – Munster U20 hurling championship.

7pm: Spórt TG4 YouTube – Tipperary v Waterford – Munster U20 hurling championship.

Saturday

4.30pm: Sky Sports Arena – Wexford v Galway – Leinster senior hurling championship.

6.30pm: Sky Sports Arena – Fermanagh v Tyrone – Ulster senior football championship.

Sunday

2pm: RTÉ 2 – Waterford v Tipperary – Munster senior hurling championship.

4pm: RTÉ 2 – Cork v Limerick – Munster senior hurling championship.

9.30pm: RTÉ 2 – The Sunday Game.

