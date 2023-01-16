Advertisement
INPHO Ballyhale Shamrocks, Meath and Mayo all in live TV action.
# Tune in
6 games live in next weekend's GAA TV coverage
Plenty to enjoy this week for GAA fans.
PRE-SEASON PROVINCIAL finals and the All-Ireland senior club deciders take centre stage in this weekend’s live GAA TV coverage.

Roscommon play Mayo in Connacht on Friday night in the FBD League final, while on Saturday it’s the O’Byrne Cup final between Louth and Longford, and Derry will meet Tyrone in the Dr McKenna Cup final.

Saturday also sees the start of the 2023 ladies football league with the glamour clash between Dublin and Meath.

Then on Sunday the All-Ireland club finals with Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks facing Antrim’s Dunloy in hurling and then it’s Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes against Derry’s Glen.

There is also coverage planned for the McGrath Cup football final between Cork and Limerick, but the fixtures details for that game have yet to be finalised.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

Friday

  • 7.30pm: Roscommon v Mayo – FBD League final – TG4.

Saturday

  • 2pm: Longford v Louth – O’Byrne Cup final – TG4 YouTube.
  • 5.15pm: Dublin v Meath – Ladies football league Division 1 – TG4.
  • 6pm: Derry v Tyrone – Dr McKenna Cup final – TG4 YouTube.

Sunday

  • 1.30pm: Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Dunloy Cuchullains (Antrim) – All-Ireland senior club hurling final – TG4.
  • 3.30pm: Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Glen (Derry) – All-Ireland senior club football final – TG4.

