'They were the hardest games I ever played in bar none'

IT WAS A career that spanned 15 seasons and yet one that saw Marc Ó Sé lose to just six counties in 88 Championship matches: Cork, Dublin, Armagh, Tyrone, Down, Donegal.

When you bear in mind Monaghan also ran Kerry close in 2007 and 2008; that even lowly Antrim put up a contest, when the teams met in the 2009 qualifiers, a picture quickly forms, namely that of the four provinces, Ulster carries the most depth.

There’s further evidence to back up that claim. Across the last 20 years, eight of the nine Ulster counties have reached an All-Ireland semi-final, compared to just four sides from Leinster – Dublin, Meath, Kildare, Wexford; three from Munster, two from Connacht.

Now bear in mind what the starting point was. Up until 1991, Ulster counties had shared just eight All-Irelands between them but have won 10 Sam Maguires since, Down in 1991 and 1994, Donegal in 1992 and 2012, Derry in 1993, Armagh in 2002, Tyrone four times between 2003 and 2021.

It’s one of those strange mysteries, how a province that really struggled in the 1970s and 80s, winning just two out of the 20 All-Ireland semi-finals, has failed to be fully recognised for its sudden upturn in fortunes and consistent form over a sustained period of time.

Respect from Ó Sé however is apparent, as he states in The42′s GAA Weekly pod that Ulster’s championship is by far the best provincial contest in Gaelic football.

“Right from when I was growing up, there was always a huge level of affection for northern teams in our house,” says Ó Sé. “I remember my uncle Páidí telling me how the grounds were always packed when they played league games in Ulster, how Ulster football fans would follow that Kerry team everywhere.

“That sparked an interest in me then and when I grew up watching the great Down teams of 1991, Donegal in 1992, Derry in 1993, I was huge a supporter of their style of play. There’s a game I remember between Derry and Down in an Ulster quarter-final in 1994 that was just astounding. James McCartan and Mickey Linden (the former Down forwards) were exceptional that day.

“Tyrone players were watching those games, those sides winning All-Irelands and it obviously inspired them to do what they did in 2003, 05 and 08.

“You could say the same for Armagh in 2002.

“They knew they were able to play with the heavyweights. Tyrone were a huge team, they were the hardest games I ever played in bar none.

“Donegal reinvented it again with that ultra-defensive system in 2012.

“With the exception of the loss to Down in 2010, when we were missing so many players, they were good value for their wins, I couldn’t argue with any of the results.”

Peter Canavan will go down as one of the greatest players to ever play the game. There was always a superstar in every team: Stevie McDonnell, Anthony Tohill, Mickey Linden, Michael Murphy.

“I have held Ulster football right up here (he raises his hand high) because they always put us to the pin of our collar. Maybe the public didn’t give them the credit they deserved but look for me they have always been up high. It is without doubt the toughest province in the country to get out of and the best province too.”

In the pod, Marc also reflects on Kerins O’Rahillys’ Munster club success and reveals the county, and the player, who perfected the art of sledging.

