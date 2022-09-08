Kilkenny duo and Cork defender in running for Young Hurler of the Year award

Who was the best young hurler in the country this year?

THE 2022 YOUNG Hurler of the Year award will be decided from a shortlist featuring Kilkenny duo Mikey Butler and Eoin Cody, and Cork’s Ciarán Joyce.

The trio have been recognised for their displays in this year’s championship, nominated for an award where the criteria is only U22 players can feature.

Cody has won this award for the past two seasons, while his Ballyhale Shamrocks club-mate Adrian Mullen was chosen in 2019.

Butler emerged as a brilliant young defender in the Kilkenny colours this year, the O’Loughlin Gaels club player impressing in his rearguard displays.

Castlemartyr’s Joyce burst onto the senior stage this year with Cork after winning two All-Ireland U20 hurling medals in a superb run of underage success.

The nominees were decided by a panel of Gaelic Games media correspondents and the committee was chaired by GAA President Larry McCarthy. The award will be voted on exclusively by inter-county players.

