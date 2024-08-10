The five vacancies in inter-county football left to fill ahead of 2025

AFTER KILDARE APPOINTED Brian Flanagan on Tuesday, it leaves just five jobs in intercounty football management to be filled. Here’s a look at the vacancies:

Derry

Derry is the most high-profile role following the decision to part ways with Mickey Harte.

The Oak Leaf county had made progress under Rory Gallagher, before he stepped down in controversial circumstances after a domestic abuse allegation. Interim manager Ciaran Meenagh made it clear that he wouldn’t take the role permanently, only to resurface in the Down backroom team weeks later, so Derry made the move to recruit Mickey Harte.

It looked like a masterstroke as Harte led them to the Allianz Football League title with a penalty shootout victory over Dublin.

But a disastrous championship campaign followed. It got off to a shocking start with the concession of four goals against Donegal and from thereon, the bottom fell out of the season.

The county board were decisive in their estimation that Harte was not the right fit. But in his absence, the role will be difficult to fill.

There is significant talk that Gallagher will return to Derry, but The 42 understands this to be a long way from the reality. Making Gallagher their manager again would be a risk not worth taking.

Advertisement

The most obvious candidate is Malachy O’Rourke, the manager of current All-Ireland club winners Glen. A former Fermanagh player, O’Rourke lives in Ballygawley, a mere hour away from the Owenbeg training base.

Having turned the role down twice before though, it remains to be seen if he has the desire for it. And managing a side who has been in the last two All-Ireland club finals is not a bad backup plan.

Aside from O’Rourke, there are few obvious candidates. The sterling work Damian McErlain has achieved with the double All-Ireland minor team does not mean that he wants another crack at the senior job, having spent two seasons there.

Paddy Christie was Longford manager for three seasons. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Longford

Paddy Christie has departed the scene and the county board are taking their time in finding a replacement.

Christie held the role for three seasons and could point to an O’Byrne Cup win over Dublin this year, but Longford were not able to muster enough points to stage a promotion bid out of Division 4 in the league.

In the championship they lost in Leinster to Meath by seven points, and once they went into the Tailteann Cup, they had three straight defeats to Kildare, Leitrim and Waterford, the last result causing considerable unrest in Longford.

Tipperary

In Tipperary, Paul Kelly stepped down after just a year in charge. After the momentum that Tipp football enjoyed just a few years back, they have bottomed out again with just one win in the league, that coming on the second day out against Longford.

A draw with London then led to levels dropping off a cliff.

As of now, no appointment has been made, but journalist Shane Brophy of The Nenagh Guardian has reported that former goalkeeper Philly Ryan of Clonmel Commercials is set to be ratified in the role.

Carlow are looking for Niall Carew's successor. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Carlow

Half of the teams who played in last year’s Division 4 have changed manager in the close season, with Ulster-winning Cavan manager Mickey Graham appointed in Leitrim this week following Andy Moran’s departure..

Carlow’s search is still ongoing. Niall Carew had taken over in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, but found it a bit of a slog.

Westmeath

Finally, Westmeath have found themselves with the ‘Smart Boy Wanted’ notice up from Friday after Dessie Dolan stepped down after two seasons in charge.

Other counties may well yet make a change and the rumour mill is doing a brisk trade in Dublin and Tyrone right now. At the very least, we can expect some changes in the backrooms of each county.

The future of Paddy Tally who has been coaching in Kerry will come under scrutiny for the distance involved, while Armagh will face a struggle to keep Kieran Donaghy in the fold of the new All-Ireland champions.