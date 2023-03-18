Tierney goal hands Galway dramatic win and boosts bid to reach league final

MATTHEW TIERNEY FLICKED home a late goal to hand Galway a dramatic victory over Armagh in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League this evening.

Tierney hit the winning penalty when the sides met in a pulsating All-Ireland quarter-final last summer and he was the key man for Galway again in today’s rematch as Padraic Joyce’s side won 1-8 to 1-6 at the Athletic Grounds.

It was a match that was a largely dour contest but Galway won’t mind as they recovered from a four-point interval deficit to fashion a two-point full-time success.

Having trailed 1-4 to 0-3 at the break, they took over in the second half to reel off five unanswered points to draw level before Tierney then pounced for the crucial score.

The success strengthens Galway’s hopes of reaching the Division 1 league decider ahead of the final round next Sunday when they host Kerry in Pearse Stadium, a repeat of last July’s All-Ireland final.

