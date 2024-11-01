Galway finish fifth in table as they reel Bohs in for draw

Bohemians 1

Galway United 1

Paul Buttner reports from Dalymount Park

DAYLE ROONEY’S FINE first-half strike failed to deliver the end of season win in front of their fans Bohemians craved.

It was Galway who were the better side for large parts of the game at Dalymount Park, deservedly equalising through the impressive David Hurley in a lively first half ahead of a forgettable second 45 minutes.

John Caulfield’s Tribesmen thus finished an impressive fifth in their first season back in the top flight.

Bohemians end the year a hugely disappointing eighth as manager Alan Reynolds faces a rebuilding job over the winter, promising a better 2025 in his programme notes.

The sides swapped goals in an open first half with the only surprise at the break being that Galway weren’t several goals to the good.

Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot made saves from Hurley and a deflected Regan Donelon cross before the Gypsies went down the other end to snatch the lead totally against the run of play on 20 minutes.

Skipper Jordan Flores’ ball was flicked through by Dawson Devoy for the run of Rooney who drew Brendan Clarke to rifle to the net through the keeper’s legs for his eighth goal of the season.

A mistake from Talbot should have seen Galway level just before the half hour.

The keeper’s attempted pass to Byrne went straight to Hurley whose cross Stephen Walsh hooked just wide of the far post.

But the Tribesmen were level on 39 minutes, Hurley beginning and ending the move.

Walsh and Jimmy Keohane were involved before right-back Jeannot Esua’s cross dropped for Hurley who took the ball down on his chest and found the net with the help of a deflection off Jake Carroll.

Galway remained the better side into the second half, a series of corners early on coming to nothing.

Bohemians played their way into it as the half wore on but, likewise, failed to trouble the visitors’ defence as the game petered out to a stalemate.

Bohemians: Talbot; Byrne, Mills (McDaid, 83), Carroll, Kirk; McDonnell (Piszczek, 44), Flores; Meekison, Devoy, Rooney; Clarke.

Galway United: Clarke; Esua, Slevin, Buckley, Donelon (Burns, 77); O’Keeffe (Borden, 77), Hurley; McCarthy (Lomboto, 71), Hickey, Keohane; Walsh.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).

Attendance: 4,196.