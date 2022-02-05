Galway and Limerick continue high-flying form

GALWAY MADE IT two wins from two in Division 2 with a 1-12 to 0-9 win over Down in Pairc Esler.

Padraic Joyce’s team led by 1-7 to 0-2 at half-time after Paul Conroy’s early goal.

Barry O’Hagan led a third quarter rally for Down and they moved to within four points as Galway went the first 20 minutes of the second-half without a score.

Shane Walsh eventually got the scoreboard moving for Galway and they eased to a six-point win.

Meanwhile Limerick sit on top of Division 3 as they continued their fine start to the season.

Billy Lee’s side defeated Antrim by 2-9 to 0-11 to bring their goal tally to six in two games.

Cian Sheehan and Peter Nash hit the net early on as they took a commanding 2-5 to 0-5 lead into half-time. Ryan Murray hit four straight scores to bring the Saffrons back to within two in the final quarter, but Limerick prevailed by four.