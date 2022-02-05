Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 5 February 2022
Galway and Limerick continue high-flying form

They sit on top of Division 2 and 3 respectively.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 5 Feb 2022
File photo of Galway's Matthew Tierney.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
GALWAY MADE IT two wins from two in Division 2 with a 1-12 to 0-9 win over Down in Pairc Esler. 

Padraic Joyce’s team led by 1-7 to 0-2 at half-time after Paul Conroy’s early goal.

Barry O’Hagan led a third quarter rally for Down and they moved to within four points as Galway went the first 20 minutes of the second-half without a score.

Shane Walsh eventually got the scoreboard moving for Galway and they eased to a six-point win. 

Meanwhile Limerick sit on top of Division 3 as they continued their fine start to the season. 

Billy Lee’s side defeated Antrim by 2-9 to 0-11 to bring their goal tally to six in two games.

Cian Sheehan and Peter Nash hit the net early on as they took a commanding 2-5 to 0-5 lead into half-time. Ryan Murray hit four straight scores to bring the Saffrons back to within two in the final quarter, but Limerick prevailed by four. 

Kevin O'Brien
