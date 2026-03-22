Dublin relegated from Division 1 following defeat to Galway

Galway 0-20

Dublin 1-15

John Fallon reports from Pearse Stadium

DUBLIN MANAGER GER Brennan and midfielder Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne were both sent off as they surrendered a five-point lead in the second half and were relegated as Galway rallied to win.

Manager Brennan was sent off for an incident just before the break, which involved several players and coaches, while Ó Cofaigh Byrne picked up a yellow card after 53 minutes, having been sinbinned for his role in the melee before the break.

Dublin were leading by 1-14 to 0-12 when they were reduced to 14 men and only managed one point after that, failing to score for the closing 14 minutes of the contest.

Dublin led by 0-12 to 0-7 at the end of an eventful opening half, which ended with several scuffles on the field and which involved members of both coaching crews as the sides went off, including Dublin manager Brennan.

The free-for-all developed after Dublin goalkeeper Hugh O’Sullivan saved a penalty from Robert Finnerty after sub Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin was adjudged to have been fouled by Niall Scully.

Dublin, whose sideline coaching team included former Munster and Irish rugby centre James Downey, raced into a 0-4 to 0-0 lead after just three minutes thanks to a two-pointer from Seán Bugler and a couple of efforts from Ciaran Kilkenny and Ross McGarry.

Finnerty got Galway off the mark after five minutes, but Dublin led by 0-7 to 0-3 at the end of the opening quarter thanks to two more points from Bugler and the first of Killian McGinnis’ two opening half points.

A two-point free from goalkeeper O’Sullivan extended Dublin’s lead to 0-9 to 0-4 after Charlie McMorrow had done well to smother a goal chance from Ryan Roche. Oisín Mac Donnacha and Ó Maoilchiaráin reduced the margin for Galway, but Bugler took his first half tally to 0-5.

The second half resumed with Dublin manager Brennan and Galway S&C coach Cian Breathnach McGinn being sent off — the pair shook hands before and after referee Fergal Kelly dished out the punishment — while Galway centre-back Dylan McHugh and Dublin midfielder Ó Cofaigh Byrne were black-carded.

Galway got the margin down to a point after 48 minutes when Céin D’Arcy scored after a superb two-pointer from Paul Conroy.

Dublin were reduced to 14 men when Ó Cofaigh Byrne was sanctioned for a high tackle on Liam Silke after 53 minutes, but they responded by producing the only goal of the game when Killian McGinnis slotted home after being set up by Con O’Callaghan.

Finnerty led the Galway response during a frenetic closing period with Cian Hernon going forward to land a couple of inspirational points as Dublin, who hit eight wides in the second half, squandered several chances.

Galway got back on level terms when Hernon pointed six minutes from time, and they went ahead for the only time in the game when Finnerty landed a superb two-pointer from the right four minutes from time for what proved to be the winning score at the end of a dramatic game.

Scorers: Galway: Robert Finnerty 0-8 (2f, 2p), Oisín MacDonnacha 0-4 (0-2f, 2pf), Paul Conroy 0-2 (2p), Cian Hernon 0-2, Céin D’Arcy 0-1, Liam Ó Conghaile 0-1, Daniel O’Flaherty 0-1, Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin 0-1.

Dublin: Killian McGinnis 1-3, Seán Bugler 0-5 (2p), Ross McGarry 0-2, Hugh O’Sullivan 0-2 (2pf), Ciaran Kilkenny 0-1, Niall O’Callaghan 0-1, Con O’Callaghan 0-1.

Galway:

1 Conor Flaherty (Claregalway)

2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane)

3. Cian Hernon (Bhearna na Forbacha)

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4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Liam Silke (Corofin)

6. Dylan McHugh (Corofin)

7. Seán Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn)

8. John Maher (Salthill Knocknacarra)

9. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard)

10. Shane McGrath (Dunmore MacHales)

23. Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

12. Céin D’Arcy (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill Knocknacarra)

26. Ryan Roche (Killannin)

14. Oisín Mac Donnacha (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir)

Substitutes:

18. Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin (Oileáin Árann) for Kelly (20)

20. Paul Conroy (St. James’) for Molloy (29)

11. Ciaran Mulhern (Mountbellew Moylough) for Molloy (30)

15. Liam Ó Conghaile (An Spidéal) for Roche (46)

24. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill Knocknacarra) for S McGrath (52)

Dublin:

1 Hugh O’Sullivan (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

3. Nathan Doran (Clontarf)

4. David Byrne (Naomh Ólaf)

5. Eoin Kennedy (Cuala)

6. Brian Howard (Raheny)

7. Alex Gavin (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

8. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala)

9. Charlie McMorrow (Cuala)

12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St)

11. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh)

10. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

14. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps)

15. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

Substitutes:

25. Niall O’Callaghan (Cuala) for Small (12)

18. Seán MacMahon (Raheny) for Gavin (42)

26. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala) for Niall O’Callaghan (44)

21. Liam Smith (Ballinteer St John’s) for Byrne (58)

24. Jack Lundy (Ballinteer St John’s) for McGarry (61)

22. Cian O’Connor (Kilmacud Crokes) for Kennedy (64)

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford).

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