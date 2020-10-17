Boost for Galway football as they defeat Kerry after strong finish to reach All-Ireland decider

Galway 1-15

Kerry 1-10

GALWAY ADVANCED TO the EirGrid All-Ireland U20 football final against Dublin when they pulled away in the second-half at LIT Gaelic Grounds for a deserved win.

Kerry, aided by the breeze, led by 1-7 to 1-5 at the end of an entertaining opening half.

Both sides had to make several changes because of the impact of Covid-19 but they overcame the late adjustments to deliver a quality match.

Two points from Eddie Horan gave Kerry a solid start but wing-back Cian Monahan scored a Galway goal after seven minutes after a delivery from his twin brother Ryan broke for Matthew Tierney to set up his Oughterard club-mate.

Kerry finished the opening half strongly with Ruaidhri Ó Beaglaoich shooting home a good goal after a high ball from Sean Keane was knocked into his path by Horan.

Paul Walsh, who scored two good points, had to go off injured at the break and Galway used the wind well in the third quarter.

Tierney kicked four points from placed balls to edge the Tribesmen in front but they were level for the sixth time at 1-9 apiece at the water break when Kerry goalkeeper Uosis went forward to land a free from the left from 35 metres.

Cian Monahan edged the Tribesmen in front and then Kerry, who lost Keane to a black card towards the end of the opening half, were reduced to 14 after 54 minutes when Luka Brosnan also picked up a black card.

Galway pushed on for victory with points from Matthew Cooley and Cian Hernon helping seal a deserved win.

Scorers for Galway: Matthew Tierney 0-6 (5f, 1mark), Matthew Cooley 0-4 (3f), Cian Monahan 1-1, Cian Hernon 0-1, Oisin Gormley 0-1, Nathan Grainger 0-1, Patrick Kelly 0-1 (f)

Scorers for Kerry: Deividas Uosis 0-3 (2f, 1 ’45), Eddie Horan 0-3, Ruaidhri O Beaglaoich 1-0, Paul Walsh 0-2, Sean Keane 0-1, Dylan Geaney 0-1.

Galway

1. Conor Flaherty (Claregalway)

2. Jonathan McGrath (Caherlistrane)

3. Seán Fitzgerald (Barna)

4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Cian Monahan (Oughterard)

6. Tony Gill (Corofin)

18. Jack Kirranne (Milltown)

8. Conor Raftery (Glenamaddy)

9. Cian Hernon (Barna)

10. Alan Greene (Oranemore/Maree)

11. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard)

12. Ryan Monahan (Oughterard)

13. Patrick Kelly (Mountbellew/Moylough)

24. Oisín Gormley (Barna)

15. Matthew Cooley (Corofin)

Substitutes

23. Eoin Mannion (Milltown) for Gormley (45)

20. Jason Reilly (Claregalway) for Greene (54)

21. Nathan Grainger (Claregalway) for Tierney (58)

22. Macdara Geraghty (Glenamaddy) for Cooley (62)

Kerry

16. Deividas Uosis (Dingle)

2. Owen Fitzgerald (Gneevgullia)

3. Alan Dineen (Rathmore)

4. James McCarthy (Kenmare)

5. Luka Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds)

6. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

7. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)

17. Seán O’Connell (Cordall)

9. Michael O’Gara (Austin Stacks)

10. Seán Keane (Listowel Emmetts)

21. Eddie Horan (Scartaglin)

12. Killian Falvey (Annascaul)

14. Paul Walsh (Brosna)

18. Seán Horan (Scartaglin)

15. Ruaidhri Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

Substitutes

22. Dylan Geaney (Dingle) for Walsh (half-time)

13. Jack Kennelly (Ballydonoghue) for Casey (35)

23. Conor Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys) for Keane (49)

20. David Mangan (Laune Rangers) for Falvey (54)

11. Darragh Lynch (Listowel Emmets) for S Horan (57)

Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin)

