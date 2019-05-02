All-Ireland club winners return and 3 new faces in starting side as Galway set for trip to London

Corofin's Liam Silke and newcomer Antaine Ó Laoi both named to start for Galway.

GALWAY HAVE NAMED two players from Corofin’s all-conquering club side in their starting fifteen for Sunday’s clash with London and handed out a trio of starting championship debuts.

Corofin’s All-Ireland winning exploits restricted the availability of their star players to Galway boss Kevin Walsh during the league but he’s able to call on wing-back Liam Silke and All-Star winning forward Ian Burke for Sunday’s opening round Connacht tie in Ruislip.

Silke and Burke featured in Galway’s opening league tie in late January against Cavan but have been marked absent since then.

Walsh has also introduced fresh blood to his championship side with three debutants in centre-back John Daly, wing-forward Antaine Ó Laoi and centre-forward Padraic Cunningham. Daly joins his brother Michael in the starting side while former Galway United soccer player Cunningham will make his first start after coming on as a substitute in the Super 8s last year against Monaghan.

Only seven players – Ruairi Lavelle, Eoghan Kerin, Seán Andy Ó Cealliagh, Thomas Flynn, Johnny Heaney, Shane Walsh and Burke – started in Galway’s 2018 championship exit at the hands of Dublin last August.

Galway

1. Ruairí Lavelle (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

2. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)

3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna, Leitir Mór)

4. David Wynne (Moycullen)

5. Liam Silke (Corofin)

6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

7. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)

8. Thomas Flynn (Athenry)

9. Michael Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

10. Antaine Ó Laoí (An Spidéal)

11. Padraic Cunningham (Headford)

12. Johnny Heaney (Killanin)

13. Ian Burke (Corofin)

14. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

15. Danny Cummins (Claregalway)

