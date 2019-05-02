This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 2 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All-Ireland club winners return and 3 new faces in starting side as Galway set for trip to London

Kevin Walsh takes his side to Ruislip on Sunday.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 2 May 2019, 4:12 PM
22 minutes ago 451 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4617046
Corofin's Liam Silke and newcomer Antaine Ó Laoi both named to start for Galway.
Image: INPHO
Corofin's Liam Silke and newcomer Antaine Ó Laoi both named to start for Galway.
Corofin's Liam Silke and newcomer Antaine Ó Laoi both named to start for Galway.
Image: INPHO

GALWAY HAVE NAMED two players from Corofin’s all-conquering club side in their starting fifteen for Sunday’s clash with London and handed out a trio of starting championship debuts.

Corofin’s All-Ireland winning exploits restricted the availability of their star players to Galway boss Kevin Walsh during the league but he’s able to call on wing-back Liam Silke and All-Star winning forward Ian Burke for Sunday’s opening round Connacht tie in Ruislip.

Silke and Burke featured in Galway’s opening league tie in late January against Cavan but have been marked absent since then.

Walsh has also introduced fresh blood to his championship side with three debutants in centre-back John Daly, wing-forward Antaine Ó Laoi and centre-forward Padraic Cunningham. Daly joins his brother Michael in the starting side while former Galway United soccer player Cunningham will make his first start after coming on as a substitute in the Super 8s last year against Monaghan.

Only seven players – Ruairi Lavelle, Eoghan Kerin, Seán Andy Ó Cealliagh, Thomas Flynn, Johnny Heaney, Shane Walsh and Burke – started in Galway’s 2018 championship exit at the hands of Dublin last August.

Galway

1. Ruairí Lavelle (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

2. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)
3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna, Leitir Mór)
4. David Wynne (Moycullen)

5. Liam Silke (Corofin)
6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)
7. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)

8. Thomas Flynn (Athenry)
9. Michael Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

10. Antaine Ó Laoí (An Spidéal)
11. Padraic Cunningham (Headford)
12. Johnny Heaney (Killanin)

13. Ian Burke (Corofin)
14. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)
15. Danny Cummins (Claregalway)

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to discuss all the week’s rugby news.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie