Galway native Glennon to make Westmeath debut and Rushe at centre-back for Dublin

DAVY GLENNON HAS been selected at midfield for his Westmeath competitive debut tomorrow afternoon against his native Galway in the Allianz hurling league.

The Mullagh club man has switched to the Westmeath ranks and he will partner Robbie Greville at midfield for the clash in Mullingar.

Westmeath will be captained by Derek McNicholas at wing-back while Galway unveiled their starting side last night for the game which throws in tomorrow at 2pm and is live on TG4.

Westmeath senior hurling squad to take on Galway at 2PM tomorrow at TEG Cusack Park in Division 1A of the Allianz League.

The game will be shown live on TG4, with coverage starting at 1.30PM.

Best of luck to all players and management!#iarmhiabu#westmeathgaa#maroonandwhitearmy pic.twitter.com/KNz1GfmR1S — Westmeath GAA (@westmeath_gaa) May 7, 2021

Dublin have selected Liam Rushe at centre-back for their clash with Kilkenny tomorrow. It will be the first inter-county game for Rushe since his club transfer to Na Fianna and he returns to his established defensive position after playing at full-forward in recent times.

Cuala’s Seán Brennan gets the nod in goal for a game that starts at 3.30pm. Kilkenny named their side earlier today with Adrian Mullen back from cruciate injury to start.

Dublin

1. Seán Brennan (Cuala)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

4. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

5. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)

6. Liam Rushe (Na Fianna)

7. Seán Moran (Cuala)

8. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s)

9. James Madden (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)

10. Danny Sutcliffe (St Judes)

11. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

12. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

13. Donal Burke (Na Fianna)

14. Eamonn Dillon (Naomh Fionbarra)

15. David Keogh (Thomas Davis)