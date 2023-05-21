'He’s groggy and a little concussed. A bit of concern on him' - Joyce on Glynn injury

GALWAY FOOTBALL MANAGER PÁDRAIC Joyce says defender Jack Glynn is “groggy and a little concussed” after he shipped a heavy challenge during their All-Ireland round-robin win over Tyrone on Saturday.

The Claregalway player was forced to leave the pitch after a first-half collision with Tyrone’s Frank Burns, which resulted in Burns receiving a straight red card.

Speaking after his side’s three-point win in tough conditions at Pearse Stadium, Joyce said they’re hopeful of a quick recovery but that “there’s a bit of concern” for Glynn.

“We lost Jack with the tackle and it looked like a poor challenge on Jack, Frank will admit that himself,” Joyce told RTÉ Sport.

“He just mistimed it and hit him in the face. Hopefully he’ll be ok but there’s a bit of concern on him there.

“He’s groggy and he’s concussed a little bit. He’s more concerned about his jaw now, his jaw could be in a bit of bother. We’ll get him to hospital and get him assessed.”

Remarking on Galway’s overall performance, Joyce added:

“It was a poor performance overall by us, at the same time we stuck at it. We probably were the better team on the day but I wouldn’t be overly excited about the performance that we put in there.

“Look, happy to get out of it, they’re a top class side and if you beat Tyrone by three points any day you’d be happy.”

