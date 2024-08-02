Galway and Kerry name teams for Sunday's All-Ireland final

GALWAY AND KERRY have named their starting teams for Sunday’s All-Ireland senior ladies football final at Croke Park [throw-in 4.15pm, live on TG4].

Galway have made one change, with Emma Reaney replacing Ailish Morrissey in the full-forward line. Kerry joint managers Declan Quill and Darragh Long, meanwhile, have stuck with the same starting fifteen that overcame Armagh in the semi-final.

Ten of their 2023 All-Ireland final starters are included as the Kingdom look to make it third time lucky and lift the Brendan Martin Cup for the first time since 1993.

Galway are hoping to end a 20-year wait for the silverware, having last contested the decider in 2019.

This is the first time the counties will meet in the showpiece.

Galway

1. Dearbhla Gower (Kilmacud Crokes)

2. Maryanne Jordan (Caltra Cuans), 3. Sarah Ní Loingsigh (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir), 4. Kate Geraghty (Tuam Cortoon)

5. Aoife Ní Cheallaigh (Caltra Cuans), 6. Nicola Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 7. Charlotte Cooney (Claregalway)

8. Mairéad Glynn (Dunmore McHales), 9. Ailbhe Davoren (Kilmacud Crokes — captain)

10. Olivia Divilly ((Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 11. Louise Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 12. Niamh Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

13. Emma Reaney (Caltra Cuans), 14. Leanne Coen (Corofin), 15. Róisín Leonard (Corofin).

Kerry

1. Ciara Butler (Castlegregory)

2. Eilís Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds) 3. Kayleigh Cronin (Dr Crokes) 4. Ciara Murphy (MKL Gaels)

5. Aishling O’Connell (Éire Óg) 6. Deirdre Kearney (Na Gaeil), 7. Aoife Dillane (Austin Stacks)

8. Mary O’Connell (Na Gaeil), 9, Anna Galvin (Southern Gaels)

10. Niamh Carmody (Finuge St Senans — captain), 11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir (Corca Dhuibhne, 12. Síofra O’Shea (Southern Gaels)

13. Danielle O’Leary (Rathmore), 14. Emma Dineen (Glenfesk), 15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Corca Dhuibhne).

Fermanagh and Louth, and Leitrim and Tyrone, have also shown their respective hands for the junior [11.45am] and intermediate [1.45pm] finals at HQ beforehand.

Fermanagh: M Maguire; C Clarke, M McGloin, E Keenan; S McQuade (capt.), C Murphy, C Bogue; B Bannon, L Maguire; D Maguire, J Doonan, A McCabe; B Bogue, E Smyth, B Smyth.

Louth: R Lambe Fagan; L Byrne, E Murray, E Hand; H Lambe Sally, Á Breen (capt.), C Nolan; A Halligan, E Byrne; L White, A Russell, C McDonald; N Rice, K Flood, S Matthews.

Leitrim: M Monaghan; E Quigley, C Tyrrell, C Owens; S Reynolds, K Bruen, E Bruen; N Tighe, M Guckian (capt.); O Flynn, L O’Dowd, M Devaney; A Clancy, S Quinn, Á Redican.

Tyrone: A Coyle; J Lyons, J Barrett, E Quinn; C Daly, M Corrigan, C Campbell; A McHugh (capt.), M Mallon; Á Grimes, A Horisk, E.J. Gervin; C McCaffrey, Z Loughran, M Canavan.