Watching Bridgerton and Zootopia - How Rory McIlroy dragged himself back in mix for Masters glory

RORY McILROY FELL asleep watching an episode of Bridgerton on Friday night and the following morning watched Zootopia with his daughter Poppy before embarking on a stunning round that saw him take a two-shot lead going into the final day at the Masters.

An unprecedented six successive threes to start his Saturday – three birdies, two pars and an eagle – provided the platform to shoot to the top of the leaderboard.

His nearest rival is Bryson DeChambeau on 10-under, adding a fascinating subplot to McIlroy’s search for a first Major in 11 years and completion of the career Grand Slam. DeChambeau came out on top in last June’s US Open but memories of Pinehurst do not linger.

“I still have to remind myself that there’s a long way to go, just like I said yesterday, 18 holes. I, just as much as anyone else, know what can happen on the final day here,” McIlroy said.

“You know, I’ve got a lot of experience. I came in here talking about being the most complete version of myself as a golfer, and you know, I just have to keep reminding myself of that and remind myself that no matter what situation or scenario I find myself in, I’ll be able to handle it.

“That final group is going to be — it’s going to be a little rowdy and a little loud. I’m just going to have to settle in and really try to keep myself in my own little bubble and keep my head down and, you know, sort of approach [Sunday] with the same attitude that I have tried to approach the last three days with.

“I am quite a sort of momentum player. So I have to — there is a balance, though. You know, you have to sort of try to ride that momentum as much as you can but then also temper it with a little bit of, you know, rationale and logic. And so it is, it’s a fine dance. But I certainly don’t want to be a robot out there, but at the same time I don’t want to be too animated, either.”

A birdie-eagle beginning yesterday infused McIlroy’s round with momentum and belief. “It was a dream start to get off to the start that I did. Hit two perfect shots on one and converted. Felt like I hit sort of three perfect shots on two. Three perfect shots on three.

“It was such a great way to start, and you know, just to come out of the blocks like that, I think, as well, from finishing [Friday] afternoon to teeing off, it’s quite a long time. You know, there’s a lot of anticipation and sort of anxious energy that builds up. You just want to get out there and play.

“So you know, with all of that, to go out and start the way I did, was amazing. And then I had that a little bit of a wobble around the turn there with the bogey on eight, the missed chance on nine and then the three-putt on 10.

“I thought that the par putt on 11 was huge, just to sort of get some momentum back. You know, to get through 11 and 12 at even par was great. And then, you know, all I was trying to do then was take advantage of the par fives coming in, and thankfully I was able to do that.”

McIlroy revealed earlier in the week that he is reading a John Grisham novel although he opted for an episode on the TV show Bridgerton on Friday night – “fell asleep during episode one” – followed by some Premier League action the next morning and the film Zootopia with his daughter.

“These are busy weeks, and by the time I get home and get dinner and shower, it’s like, you know — again, it’s either a toss-up between a show or a book. I think right now I’d just rather watch the show.

“And then this morning, you know — I’m sure it will be a similar tee time tomorrow as it was today. So I watched a little bit of Premier League football this morning, and then I actually watched “Zootopia” with Poppy. Very, very good movie if anyone’s interested.

“And then by that time, I try to get to the golf course three, three and a half hours before I play, and then I feel like those three hours when I get here go pretty quick from locker room, up to the gym, warm up, back here, back in the locker room, food, shower, get ready, go to the range. I feel like that three hours goes really, really quickly.

“It’s just that trying to fill that time between sort of 7:00 and 10:30 before heading to the golf course. You know, thankfully there’s some good options. But the one thing I’ve tried to do a good job of this week is just not being on the phone and just trying to stay clear of that and do other things.”

Sunday tee times in full here, selected below:

7pm – Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry

7.30pm – Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau