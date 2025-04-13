'I'm not going to talk about Rory for 10 minutes. I'm trying to win the tournament as well'

A FRUSTRATED SHANE Lowry was left angered by questions about Rory McIlroy’s hopes of winning the Masters after his own impressive showing at Augusta suffered a major blow with back-to-back bogeys to finish his round yesterday.

It meant the Offaly native signed for a 72 and five-under par going into the final day, seven shots behind leader McIlroy on 12-under.

Lowry also made it clear that golfers should have a 30 to 60-minute period after they finish to cool off before having to assess their play.

“Yeah, I felt like I let a really good day go there at the end, so I’m obviously disappointed,” Lowry began.

Advertisement

“I just have to pick myself up and get some rest and get after it [on Sunday]. Late tee time here on Sunday, obviously a few back from the leader, but I’m in a nice position, and things can happen around here.”

That is when a question about McIlroy drew Lowry’s ire.

Tough finish to moving day at the Masters for Shane. Still lots to play for but obviously very “pissed off” pic.twitter.com/S9eTaHLMlU — Irish Golfer (@IrishGolferMag) April 13, 2025

“No, I’m not going to stand here and talk about Rory for 10 minutes. I’m trying to win the tournament as well. I know that’s what ye all want me to talk about, but I’ve just had a shit finish, I’ve got a chance to win the Masters, and I’m going to go hit some balls.”

When asked about the pleasure and pain Augusta can bring, Lowry continued: “Yeah, a lot of pain. Especially those last two holes. I enjoyed every bit of today and then I hit that putt on 17 and I couldn’t believe it. I thought I did great holing one back and then just hit a very poor tee shot on 18.

“I just want to do as best as I can. I hate that short putt on 17, the minute I get up there the pin is just horrible. I just hit too hard, tried to jam it in the hole and hit two poor drives. Driver didn’t feel comfortable today,” he said, before trying to remain positive.

“It’s where you want to be. It’s what you want to do. It’s what you live for. But I want to win this tournament, so I’m pissed off. It’s just a very unfortunate finish. I’m very disappointed. But that’s this game. If I play the way I can play, I’ll be there or thereabouts [on Sunday].

“It’s a lot of pressure out there. It’s a tough environment. Yeah, but it’s where you want to be. It’s what we practice for. It’s the reason we get up in the morning.

“I’m going to go and… we talk about Collin Morikawa a few weeks ago,” Lowry said, referencing his colleague stating he didn’t “owe anyone anything” in terms of media duties after losing the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month.

“I think we need time. I think I need a half an hour now to sit there and gather my thoughts. I can’t be coming to talk to you guys straight away. It shouldn’t be happening. I don’t agree with it.

“Tennis players have to talk to the media, but they have a half an hour or hour before they have to do it. I feel like we should have the same thing. That’s how I feel. I’m probably going to say something stupid. I probably already have said something stupid because I’m pissed off right now. I’m just going to leave, okay?”