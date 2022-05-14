Unbeaten Galway edge closer to Leinster hurling final after 22-point win over Laois

Galway 2-37

Laois 0-21

GALWAY HAD 22 points to spare over Laois in O’Moore Park this evening to continue their unbeaten championship start and edge them closer to a Leinster hurling final appearance.

Though there was only six points in it at the break, second-half goals from Conor Whelan and Joseph Cooney propelled Galway to a big win, with Cathal Mannion, Tom Monaghan and Conor Cooney also very much to the fore. In all, 14 different players registered scores.

On a lovely evening in ideal conditions, Laois opened the scoring with a nice point from play but despite bringing Fiachra C-Fennell back as a sweeper, Galway were utterly dominant in the opening 10 minutes.

Cathal Mannion, who hit 0-5 in the first half, Tom Monaghan, Joseph Cooney, Cianan Fahy and Conor Whelan were all on target.

They hit nine points from play in as many minutes to be 0-9 to 0-1 up and it was looking bad for the home side as they struggled to get to the pace of the game.

But Laois withstood that onslaught and hit the next four themselves, two from Cha Dwyer and two from Paddy Purcell.

Mannion got his third in response for Galway but a Ross King free and another effort from O’Dwyer from play has Laois back within three by the midway stage of the half.

Mannion and King went on to trade scores and Laois keeper Enda Rowland pointed a long-range free but with Conor Cooney (frees), corner-back Jack Grealish and Joseph Cooney pointing, Galway had a six-point lead again late in the half.

James Keyes hit two in-a-row for Laois but Galway closed out the half with points from Brian Concannon and Monaghan to lead 0-18 to 0-12 at the break.

Galway's Padraic Mannion signs autographs after the game. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Galway got the first four points of the second half to put distance between the sides and though Laois battled valiantly on and got some fine scores from Sean Downey, James Keyes, Ross King, PJ Scully and debutant sub Mossy Keyes, Galway were never likely to be reeled in.

Joe Cooney got their first goal in 50th minute and Conor Whelan got their second with 10 minutes to play to send the large Galway support home happy.

For Laois, Westmeath come to O’Moore Park next Saturday when the loser will drop to Joe McDonagh Cup status for 2023.

Scorers for Galway: Conor Cooney 0-8 (five frees), Cathal Mannion 0-7, Tom Monaghan 0-6, Joseph Cooney 1-2, Conor Whelan 1-2, Darren Morrissey 0-2, Padraic Mannion 0-2, Cianan Fahy 0-2, Brian Concannon 0-1, Jack Grealish 0-1, Fintan Burke 0-1, Eanna Murphy 0-1, Evan Niland 0-1 (free), Jason Flynn 0-1.

Scorers for Laois: Ross King 0-4 (frees), Paddy Purcell 0-3, Cha Dwyer 0-3, James Keyes 0-3, PJ Scully 0-2, Enda Rowland 0-1 (free), Jack Kelly 0-1, Sean Downey 0-1, Tomas Keyes 0-1,

Galway

Eanna Murphy

Jack Grealish, Daithi Burke, Padraic Mannion

Darren Morrissey, Gearoid McInerney, Fintan Burke

Cathal Mannion, David Burke

Joseph Cooney, Conor Cooney, Tom Monaghan

Cianan Fahy, Conor Whelan, Brian Concannon.

Subs

Ronan Glennon for David Burke (51)

TJ Brennan for Daithi Burke (57)

Evan Niland for Cooney (58)

Johnny Coen for Morrissey (64)

Jason Flynn for Whelan (65)

Laois

Enda Rowland

Padraic Dunne, Sean Downey, Donnachadh Hartnett

Ryan Mullaney, Ciaran McEvoy, Jack Kelly

Aidan Corby, Paddy Purcell

Fiachra C-Fennell, James Keyes, Cha Dwyer

Ben Conroy, Ross King, Mark Dowling.

Subs

PJ Scully for Dowling (injured – 17)

Ciaran Byrne for Dwyer (injured – 33)

Eric Killeen for Mullaney (54)

Tomas Keyes for Conroy (58)

Frank Flanagan for McEvoy (69)

Referee: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny)