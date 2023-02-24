Galway need championship breakthrough to create true rivalry with Limerick

IS THERE ANYTHING to suggest statements made in the Allianz Hurling League can do damage to Limerick’s All-Ireland prospects come summertime?

When Limerick made their breakthrough in 2018, much was attributed to a final round League victory achieved in the windswept plain of Pearse Stadium, battling back from an eight-point interval deficit to defeat the then All-Ireland champions.

It came attached with more significance at the time as it brought an end to Limerick’s eight-year absence from the six-team top tier of hurling that existed in the Division 1A days.

Galway have achieved almost identical victories over Limerick in the past two League campaigns: 0-26 to 1-17 under Shane O’Neill in 2021 and 0-27 to 1-18 February last in Henry Shefflin’s first real test as head Tribesman.

How much it signified in summer is hard to ascertain. Galway stood toe to toe trading blows for over an hour last July before falling three points short in stoppage time; the same margin and method as the All-Ireland semi-final of 2020. Again, both scorelines were almost identical: 0-27 to 0-24 in 2020; 0-27 to 1-21 in 2022.

Unlike 2020, though, when Limerick’s 16 wides kept the game within Galway’s grasp, in 2022 Galway’s 19 wides prevented them from taking the sort of lead that could spook their opponents.

When it came down to it, Limerick converted 61% of their shots (0-27 from 44) while Galway took only 47% of theirs (1-21 from 47 efforts).

What’s more, Galway coughed up the sliotar 36 times (46% of their total possessions), from which Limerick sniped 0-15. The Shannonsiders, by way of comparison, conceded 1-9 from 31 turnovers.

It spells out an entirely avoidable loss given how ferociously competitive Galway were that day.

The issue is Galway have only reached that exalted plane of hurling existence in fits and starts. Limerick’s level is more consistent, more reliable, more road-tested by opponents hitting them with their best shots and weathering them before delivering the knockout blow.

They exacted the very same fate on Waterford, Tipperary, Clare, and Kilkenny in turn last year.

When Galway beat Limerick in 2021, it was a first League defeat in nearly two years for John Kiely’s men. They’ve experienced five more since then, all concentrated in the early blooms of spring.

This term, however, Limerick look ahead of their usual curve and with more competition for jerseys. Micheál Houlihan couldn’t have imagined a better first day out wearing No 12 than against Clare before 15,521 fans. He had three points from play and an assist inside seven minutes and went on to total 0-12.

David Reidy may have exited with a hamstring injury but his replacement Adam English, now a Fitzgibbon Cup winner with UL, looked to the manor born in slotting 0-2 and assisting Donnacha Ó Dálaigh’s first Limerick goal, created in the first instance by Houlihan’s overhead flick.

Shane O’Brien, only 19, scored two points and won three tap-over frees for Houlihan to convert.

The scale of Houlihan’s challenge to hold onto that wing-forward position was highlighted when Tom Morrissey came off the bench to score with his first two touches.

But his free-taking abilities could be of even greater value for Limerick in 2023 given the continuing absence of Aaron Gillane, while Diarmaid Byrnes has been away in Dubai and Reidy’s length of his absence remains unclear.

Limerick’s style of play, too, appeared to be evolving again. Their interplay at the back was even more patient than usual, working the ball around the Clare forwards at their leisure, before making their incisions when delivering the ball upfield by hand or by stick.

Shefflin, now in his second year and perhaps not so pressured into making a fast start, is searching for those new names that can spur Galway on.

With the Fitzgibbon Cup out of the way, managing minutes of University of Galway’s Evan Niland, Eoin Lawless, Brian Concannon, Oisín Salmon, and Tiernan Killeen won’t provide such a headache.

Kevin Cooney, Cianán Fahy, Darach Fahy, and Ronan Murphy had previously impressed with ATU Galway and all four saw action against Cork.

Niland landed 0-11 and Cooney returned 1-1 that day, alongside another full-forward line find in Martin McManus (1-3).

McManus’s ball-winning ability and nose for scores make him an exciting prospect although with so much new blood and some more familiar names to return, it remains to be seen when Galway will start to bed in something approximating a Championship 15.

Galway have shown they can stand up to Limerick physically in a way most other teams can’t. Whether they can find that blend of power and accuracy will be tested on Sunday back at the site of Limerick’s 2018 lightbulb moment.

After sharing an All-Ireland final and two semi-finals in the last five years since then, Galway v Limerick should be an era-defining hurling rivalry. Before it can become that, Galway need to learn how to win one.

Sunday offers another lesson.

Galway v Limerick, Pearse Stadium, Sunday, 2.30pm - TG4

