Brilliant Meath take down Galway to reach All-Ireland semi-final

Meath 2-16 (2-0-16)

Galway 2-15 (2-2-11)

MEATH’S STUNNING FOOTBALL summer continues as they added Galway to their list of scalps today and in the process booked a spot in the All-Ireland last four.

Jordan Morris struck 1-6 from play in a stunning attacking display for the Royals, while substitute Conor Gray also grabbed a crucial goal and Mathew Costello impressed with four points.

Galway, beaten All-Ireland finalists in two of the last three seasons, saw their 2025 campaign end at the quarter-final stage after a display where they failed to fire for long stages.

Cillian McDaid and Liam Silke both found the net during the second half but Padraic Joyce’s side were forced to give way to a superior Meath outfit.

More to follow…

Scorers for Meath: Jordan Morris 1-6, Mathew Costello 0-4 (0-1f), Conor Gray 1-0, Donal Keogan 0-1, Seán Coffey 0-1, Bryan Menton 0-1, Ruairí Kinsella 0-1, Cathal Hickey 0-1, Eoghan Frayne 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 0-5 (1 2pt free, 1 2pt play), Cillian McDaid 1-0, Liam Silke 1-0, Robert Finnerty 0-3 (0-2f), Matthew Thompson 0-2, Matthew Tierney 0-2, Seán Kelly 0-1, John Maher 0-1, Damien Comer 0-1.

Meath

1. Billy Hogan (Longwood)

2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s, Dunboyne), 3. Seán Rafferty (Na Fianna), 4. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill)

5. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), 6. Seán Coffey (Ballinabrackey), 7. Ciaran Caulfield (Trim)

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore-Ashbourne),9. Adam O’Neill (Wolfe Tones)

10. Conor Duke (Dunshaughlin), 11. Ruairi Kinsella (Dunshaughlin), 26. Mathew Costello (Dunshaughlin),

13. Jordan Morris (Kingscourt Stars – Cavan), 14. Keith Curtis (Rathkenny), 15. Eoghan Frayne (Summerhill – captain)

Subs

12. Cathal Hickey (Seneschalstown) for Curtis (42)

17. Brian O’Halloran (Ballivor) for Lavin (blood) (46)

21. Conor Gray (Dunshaughlin) for O’Neill (46)

2. Lavin for O’Halloran (49)

17. O’Halloran for Rafferty (55)

3. Rafferty for Lavin (60)

18. Eoin Harkin (Summerhill) for Duke (blood) (64)

20. Cian McBride (St Ultan’s) for Menton (68)

Galway

16. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3. Seán Fitzgerald (Bhearna), 4. Liam Silke (Corofin)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. Seán Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn – captain), 17. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

9. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 22. Peter Cooke (Maigh Cuilinn)

10. Cein Darcy (Ballyboden St-Enda’s – Dublin), 11. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard) ,7. Cian Hernon (Bhearna)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 14. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes - Dublin), 15. Matthew Thompson (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

Subs

8. Paul Conroy (St James) for Hernon (42)

12. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey) for Cooke (44)

20. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill-Knocknacarra) for McHugh (51)

26. Damien Comer (Annaghdown) for Tierney (51)

18. Kieran Molloy (Corofin) for Kelly (64)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)