Shane Walsh lights up Connacht final as Galway overpower Roscommon

Galway 2-19

Roscommon 2-16

GALWAY ARRIVED INTO this game under a good deal of pressure.

They had lost the previous three Connacht finals, hadn’t won a decider in Salthill since 2008 and were bettered by Roscommon twice already this year.

In his third year in charge, the Padraic Joyce era had yet to fully take off. Now we can safely say it is airborne.

Beating All-Ireland finalists Mayo and Division 2 champions Roscommon en-route to their 48th Connacht title was another stride in the progress Galway have taken this year.

First-half goals from Shane Walsh and Patrick Kelly did the damage here. Walsh, Damien Comer and Roberty Finnerty sprinkled their class all over this game, combining for 1-14.

Roscommon couldn’t cope with that trio and their failure to put a decimated man-marker on Walsh particularly cost them. Galway’s talisman was at his swashbuckling best in Salthill, all dummies, pace and accurate finishing.

Galway's Shane Walsh makes a break. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

Galway are brimming with confidence going forward and they’ve got a host of ball winners for kick-outs in midfield. Defensively they looked solid for long spells, even if they conceded 2-16. The Rossies hit the net twice after the 62nd minute as they chased the game.

Galway’s winning margin was just three points and would have been far higher had they not butchered a number of goal chances in the final quarter.

Roscommon deserve credit for their spirited comeback after trailing by nine points at one stage. Ultan Harney was heroic at midfield, quelling Paul Conroy’s influence and bombing forward to kick three points.

Their usually vibrant attacking play was flat for long spells here and that’s certainly something Cunningham will look to address as they head to the backdoor.

The Tribesmen head to the All-Ireland quarter-final and with Kerry and Dublin on the other side of the bracket, they’ve now got a great chance to reach the decider.

Roscommon’s attempt to quieten Galway saw Cathal Heneghan dropping off from wing-forward to allow Conor Hussey sweep in front of his full-back line.

Galway’s tactics were more interesting. They employed Kieran Molloy at 11 but he raced back to follow Enda Smith when they were without possession. They generally looked to release John Daly as the plus one to deny Roscommon the kick pass into Cox and Co.

The game started at a frantic pace. Five points were scored before the game’s first wide, although Roscommon’s tally was eight by the interval.

Advertisement

Galway's Damien Comer competes in the air with Eddie Nolan of Roscommon. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

Roscommon led 3-2 inside seven minutes and they caused Galway problems in the opening quarter. Their quick kick-passing game saw the full-forward line get involved for a flurry of early scores.

The teams were deadlocked at 0-4 apiece. Then in the space of 60 seconds, the game was turned on its head. Brian Stack broke the line brilliantly and took a pass from his St Brigid’s club mate Eddie Nolan to put Enda Smith through.

Smith had Nolan peeling off at the back post but opted to go for a point with the goal at his mercy. His attempt skewed badly wide and within a minute, Galway had the ball in the net at the far end.

A slick move involving Matthew Tierney, Johnny Heaney and Damien Comer released Shane Walsh at the back post. A pair of deadly dummies took him inside Cathal Heneghan and Conor Daly, before he finished low past Colm Lavin.

Roscommon were rattled but continued to create chances. They shot five wides in-a-row as Galway fired over a necklace of points. Robert Finnerty was humming nicely, contributing 0-3 from play in the first 35 minutes.

Galway’s ability to secure long kick-outs gave them a platform to attack before the away defence was set-up. The Rossies went short with the majority of their restarts and had 14 Galway players to play through on most occasions.

At one stage Anthony Cunningham admonished his full-forward line for their lack of movement. Their first score in 12 minutes arrived through Harney. Then Molloy was black-carded for a pull down on Ciarain Murtagh as the game threatened to swing back in Roscommon’s favour.

Galway's Cillian McDaid runs at Roscommon's Eddie Nolan. Source: John McVitty/INPHO

Enda Smith landed a big point before Galway struck for their second goal. Finnerty’s point attempt bounced invitingly back into the hands of Patrick Kelly, who pulled off an old-school drop-kick to the top corner.

Cunningham made some running repairs at the break as Niall Kilroy came on for Heneghan.

Damien Comer started motoring. He burst through to open his account for the day, and then doubled his tally minutes later. By the time Molloy returned to the field, Galway had outscored Roscommon by 1-3 to 0-3 during that spell.

With Galway’s lead at six, Roscommon broke through a couple of occasions but the hosts had the cuteness to bring them down. Cox and Donie Smith converted a pair of frees, but it was goals they needed.

The Tribesmen’s counter-attacking game was scintillating at times. Walsh clipped over after another delightful dummy and score. He was denied a second goal after forcing a fine save from Lavin, though Walsh’s low effort was scuffed.

Roscommon were dismayed when John Daly’s foot block on Brian Stack didn’t see a penalty awarded as the game ticked into the last 10 minutes.

They gave their supporters something to shout about when Enda Smith and Diarmuid Murtagh combined and Conor Daly palmed into the net. All of a sudden, when it appeared Galway were coasting to victory, it was a five-point game.

At the far end, Comer was taken down by Stack and Walsh put over the free.

A long ball inside saw Diarmuid Murtagh lash into the net after a stunning fetch by Andrew Glennon. That brought Roscommon to with a score, but time ran out on their challenge.

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 1-6 (0-2 45, 0-1f), Robert Finnerty 0-5, Damien Comer 0-3, Patrick Kelly 1-0, Johnny Heaney 0-2, Kieran Molloy, Paul Conroy and Cillian McDaid 0-1 each.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Scorers for Roscommon: Conor Cox 0-5 (0-3f), Diarmuid Murtagh 1-1, Ultan Harney 0-3, Donie Smith 0-2 (0-1f), Conor Daly, Ciarain Murtagh, Enda Smith, Cian McKeon 0-1 each.

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Claregalway)

3. Sean Kelly (Moycullen), 4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway), 2. Liam Silke (Corofin), 3

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough), 12. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

8. Paul Conroy (St James’), 11. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard)

10. Patrick Kelly (Mountbellew/Moylough), 7. Kieran Molloy (Corofin), 9. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)

13. Rob Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown), 15. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

Roscommon

1. Colm Lavin (Eire Og)

3. Brian Stack (St Brigids) 4. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses), 2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses),

5. Conor Hussey (Michael Glaveys), 6. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses), 7. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)

8. Ultan Harney (Clann na nGael), 9. Eddie Nolan (St Brigids)

12. Cathal Heneghan (Michael Glaveys), 11. Enda Smith (Boyle), 10. Ciarain Murtagh (St Faithleachs),

13. Cian McKeon (Boyle), 14. Donie Smith (Boyle), 15. Conor Cox (Eire Og)

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!