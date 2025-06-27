Wasteful Shelbourne left frustrated by Galway

Galway 1

Shelbourne 1

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

There was no Duff, no Dyer, but still plenty to unpick from an entertaining evening in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Shels owned large chunks at the start of either half. They will be bemused by their inability to kill off this tie as they spurned a plethora of chances in either half, allowing a late equaliser to undo most of their good work.

Harry Wood was at the heart of everything positive in their play while Mipo Odubeko buzzed around the park, causing chaos and shooting on sight.

Showing five changes from Monday night, the ballast of Boyd and Chapman came in to strengthen the visitors. They did the hard work and earned the right to play, but there was no shortage of quality on display.

The directness of JJ Lunney eventually broke the deadlock. He drove at the back four and tried his luck from a distance. His shot was blocked, but it fell to him again. At the second attempt, he picked out Mipo Odubeko, who nodded home at the back post.

It could have been his second, a Garry Buckley goal-line clearance thwarting great interplay between himself and Boyd.

Advertisement

United made their way back into the game amidst blustery conditions and had chances of their own in the second quarter. Conor Kearns denied Malcolm Shaw twice, and Rob Slevin had a good chance.

Yet, Shels merited their half-time advantage. John Caulfield seemed to concur, introducing midfielder Vince Borden for defender Killian Brouder at the break.

It didn’t have the immediate impact desired. Odubeko was getting on the end of everything but failed to kill the game off.

He had a snapshot from a distance saved. He was played through by some magic from Wood but blasted over. He also missed a free header. Boyd did hit the back of the net, but the offside flag was early and accurate.

The errancy eventually cost Shels, when Bobby Burns pounced on a spilt cross and poked home for an unlikely leveller.

Galway United: Watts; Esua, Buckley, Brouder (Borden 45), Slevin, Cunningham (Burns 57); Hurley (Donelon 81), Byrne, McCarthy (McCormack 81, Horgan 90); Walsh, Shaw (Tollett

72)

Shelbourne: Kearns; Kelly (Caffrey 62), Gannon, Temple, Ledwidge, Norris (Wilson 62); Wood (McInroy 62), Lunney (Coyle 75), Chapman (Coote 89); Boyd, Odubeko

Referee: Kevin O’ Sullivan (Cork)