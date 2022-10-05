Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 5 October 2022
Advertisement

Galway United to enter team into 2023 Women's National League

Galway United will also field U17 and U19 women’s teams.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 5 Oct 2022, 4:49 PM
58 minutes ago 286 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5885023
A general view of Eamon Deacy Park.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
A general view of Eamon Deacy Park.
A general view of Eamon Deacy Park.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

GALWAY UNITED HAVE announced that they will enter a team into the SSE Airtricty Women’s National League in 2023.

The news comes after Galway Women’s Football Club [Galway WFC] last month “reluctantly decided” not to apply for inclusion in next season’s league.

At the time, it was widely believed that the decision was unlikely to mark the end of elite women’s football in the county.

The42 reported that discussions were ongoing between Galway United and the FAI about the prospect of forming a new women’s team ahead of next season. 

Now, Galway United will join Athlone Town, Bohemians, Cork City, Shelbourne, Sligo Rovers and Treaty United in having both men’s and women’s teams run by one club.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

A club statement reads: “Galway United are delighted to confirm that they will be entering a senior women’s, under-17 and under-19 girls teams in 2023, ensuring the survival and the continued growth & development of women’s elite football in Galway and the West.

“We thank all involved in Galway WFC for the significant contribution they have made over the years.

“Galway United will continue to be an all-inclusive football club, a club for all of us, and we look forward to a new chapter of men’s and women’s football in Galway.”

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie