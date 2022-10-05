Galway United to enter team into 2023 Women's National League

GALWAY UNITED HAVE announced that they will enter a team into the SSE Airtricty Women’s National League in 2023.

The news comes after Galway Women’s Football Club [Galway WFC] last month “reluctantly decided” not to apply for inclusion in next season’s league.

At the time, it was widely believed that the decision was unlikely to mark the end of elite women’s football in the county.

The42 reported that discussions were ongoing between Galway United and the FAI about the prospect of forming a new women’s team ahead of next season.

Now, Galway United will join Athlone Town, Bohemians, Cork City, Shelbourne, Sligo Rovers and Treaty United in having both men’s and women’s teams run by one club.

A club statement reads: “Galway United are delighted to confirm that they will be entering a senior women’s, under-17 and under-19 girls teams in 2023, ensuring the survival and the continued growth & development of women’s elite football in Galway and the West.

“We thank all involved in Galway WFC for the significant contribution they have made over the years.

“Galway United will continue to be an all-inclusive football club, a club for all of us, and we look forward to a new chapter of men’s and women’s football in Galway.”