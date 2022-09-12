Galway United in talks to create women’s team following Galway WFC withdrawal

GALWAY WOMEN’S FOOTBALL Club’s decision not to apply for inclusion in next season’s SSE Airtricity Women’s National League is unlikely to mark the end of elite women’s football in the county.

The42 understands that discussions are ongoing between Galway United and the FAI about the prospect of forming a new women’s team ahead of next season.

If successful, Galway United would join Athlone Town, Bohemians, Cork City, Shelbourne, Sligo Rovers and Treaty United in having both men’s and women’s teams run by one club.

Galway WFC released a lengthy statement on Sunday, outlining the board’s “reluctant” decision and thanking those involved. The statement, signed off by Galway WFC founder and chairman Stephen Moran, referenced “additional costs involved in running a successful club,” and concluded:

It is imperative that elite women’s football remains in the region next season and we hope that other individuals or entities will take up the mantle to continue the tradition of senior and underage women’s football in Galway in 2023.”

Advertisement

Moran spoke further on Galway Bay FM this morning, highlighting the huge increase in annual expenditure, in particular.

He and Kieran O’Malley formed Galway WFC in 2012 and their first WNL season was 2013/14. On the local radio station, Moran said their first-year budget was €20,000, and they spent €18,000. “This year we will not get change out of €160,000,” he revealed, while explaining the decision, which was made in July, in detail.

Important Announcement from The Board of Galway Women’s FC pic.twitter.com/TQZ1Fnxvdz — GalwayWFC (@GalwayWFC) September 11, 2022

“It’s been on the cards for a while now. Even last year we found it very difficult to be able to give the girls what they duly deserved, all the expertise that they need to get them to play at the elite level. When there’s a decision coming down the line… I think, for next season is the women’s league will move on to be semi-professional, there was no way that we could offer to pay players next year and run the club. The decision was to put it out there now, and it gives other entities a chance maybe to continue on next year.

“This was coming to boil around July, and without the help of the management of both the senior and the underage, we probably would have had to fold in July. Without their help in that situation, we would not have finished the season out.

We talked to the FAI and we told them what was happening, and they’ve been good to us. They have been talking to Galway United — it’s out there that they have been talking, but we’re not party to that. We’re a standalone club, we don’t want to interfere with it, Galway United and the FAI are in discussions, and I hope for the sake of elite women’s football in Galway that it comes to a good conclusion.”

Moran confirmed that their last match is at “the end of October” — presumably their final WNL fixture at home to Peamount United on the 29th.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

The Tribeswomen currently sit fifth in the table, with Republic of Ireland senior internationals Savannah McCarthy and Julie Anne Russell in their ranks, along with current U19 Girls In Green squad members Jenna Slattery, Eve Dossen and Kate Thompson from their successful underage set-up.

“We’re hoping that a new entity will take on the mantle,” Moran concluded.

“I hope whoever does do it gets all the help and sponsorship they can get — they will need sponsorship. Even if it’s Galway United, they’re on a tight budget themselves with the men’s and to have to add on another €160,000, it won’t be easy for them.”

Louise Quinn, Stephanie Roche and the Wexford Youths club were among the big names to share their thoughts and opinions on social media, while former Galway WFC head coach Billy Clery called for amalgamation in a impassioned letter to “all Galway United supporters”.