Galway WFC 'reluctantly decide' not to apply for 2023 WNL inclusion

Galway WFC play their home games at Eamonn Deacy Park. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

GALWAY WOMEN’S FOOTBALL Club [WFC] “have reluctantly decided” not to apply for inclusion in next season’s SSE Airtricity Women’s National League [WNL].

The club released a lengthy statement this evening, outlining the board’s decision and thanking those involved:

Important Announcement from The Board of Galway Women’s FC pic.twitter.com/TQZ1Fnxvdz — GalwayWFC (@GalwayWFC) September 11, 2022

Galway WFC was formed in 2012, with the Tribeswomen establishing themselves as a real force in the Irish women’s top-flight in recent seasons, and also at underage level.

Several Republic of Ireland internationals have hailed from the club, with Savannah McCarthy and Julie Anne Russell among the current crop.

The statement, signed off by Galway WFC founder and chairman Stephen Moran, concludes:

It is imperative that elite women’s football remains in the region next season and we hope that other individuals or entities will take up the mantle to continue the tradition of senior and underage women’s football in Galway in 2023.”

Advertisement

Today’s announcement is unlikely to mark the end of WNL football in Galway, and The42 understands there is interest in forming a new team ahead of the 2023 season.

The Galway WFC statement in full:

The Board of Galway WFC have reluctantly decided not to apply for inclusion in next season’s SSE Airtricity Women’s National League.

During the past decade Galway WFC is proud to have brought elite women’s football to this region.

We would like to acknowledge the great work local clubs had in the early development of these girls and all the girls who went on to play at the elite level.

Since being formed in 2012 Galway WFC has helped to continue with the development of more than 30 Republic of Ireland underage internationals with several from our club also featuring at senior level.

We also won a unique double in the U17 and U19 leagues, with the U17s winning the U17 WNL league and cup in 2020 and the U19s in 2021.

Thus success is a source of considerable pride for everybody associated with Galway WFC.

In recent years with additional costs involved in running a successful club it has been a demanding time, but Galway WFC is extremely grateful for the support received.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

We would like to acknowledge the significant contributions made by the McDonagh family, Pat and Una, who have been the main sponsor of the club for many years. Other sponsors such as University of Galway, BestDrive, Galway City Council, Seven Bar and Ground & Co have been more than generous in their sponsorship also.

We would also like to thank the FAI, Galway & District League and local soccer clubs for their continued support of women’s elite football during these years and long may it continue.

We are eternally grateful to our backroom staff and players both present and past who have contributed and sacrificed so much in their efforts to bring success to the clan.

Last but not least, our volunteers, who have given so much time and service, they have been the heartbeat of Galway WFC during the last 10 years.

It is imperative that elite women’s football remains in the region next season and we hope that other individuals or entities will take up the mantle to continue the tradition of senior and underage women’s football in Galway in 2023.

- Stephen Moran, founder and chair Galway Women’s FC.