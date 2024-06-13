Walsh brace fires Galway to victory over Drogheda

Galway United 3

Drogheda United 0

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

Stephen Walsh climbed to third place in Galway United’s all-time scorers list with a brilliant brace in Eamonn Deacy Park to ensure his side stayed in the top half at the mid-season break.

Galway’s talisman, who operated at left-back for the bulk of his career, once again typified the pace and power of John Caulfield’s side and despite some decent Drogheda passages, the home team were largely on top.

On their first foray forward, Karl O’ Sullivan made ground on the right and created enough space to swing in a cross. Stephen Walsh slid free and his stooping header carried past Andrew Wogan for an early lead.

It will have frustrated Drogheda, who were bright before and after. Evan Weir and Darragh Markey troubled Brendan Clarke and the visitors enjoyed territory and possession.

Garry Buckley, in only his second start this season, began to exert his influence on the game and he looked to release Walsh at every opportunity. He nearly bustled through himself in the 25th minute but was crowded out by a scrambling defence.

Darragh Markey was classy for the visitors and caused the home team problems as he found space in front of the back four.

There was a panic at the back for Drogheda before the break. Walsh caused chaos and Conor Kane’s attempted caused his ‘keeper to scramble and save off the bar before his defenders eventually scrambled clear.

Drogheda introduced Warren Davis for Andrew Quinn in a sign of intent. The game was stretched in the second, but Drogheda remained vulnerable with their high line.

Walsh got what felt like the insurance goal in the 60th minute. Ed McCarty regained possession after his long throw was half-cleared. He curled a beautiful cross. Buckley made a strong connection which Wogan turned into Walsh’s path. The striker made no mistake from four yards.

So it proved, as the game fizzled out thereafter. The home team looked the more likely to add to their tally and this is how it ended, a magnificent effort from Conor O’ Keeffe providing the flourish for a fine win.

Galway United: Clarke; Esua, Nugent, Brouder, Kazeem; McCarthy (O’ Keeffe 83), Buckley (Hickey 66), McCormack, Hurley (Fitzgerald 90), O’ Sullivan (Lomboto 84); Walsh (Gaxha 90).

Drogheda United: Wogan; Henney, Quinn (Davis 45), Keaney, Kane; Foley (Cailloce 60), Brennan, Markey, O’ Brien (Webster 74), Weir; Bawa 6 (Pierrot 24).

Referee: N Doyle