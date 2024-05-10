Galway and Sligo Rovers play out derby stalemate

Galway United 0

Sligo Rovers 0

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

THE FORM FAVOURED a tight game and it transpired in a Connacht Derby that lacked a moment of magic at either end.

On a beautiful evening in Eamonn Deacy Park, the visitors settled quickest. Their passing

was slick against an uncharacteristically passive Galway United. They created big chances

to gain an early advantage.

Max Mata was denied by the sharp reflexes of Brendan Clarke in the fourth minute. Later in the same passage, Stefan Radosavljevic had an even better chance when Ellis Chapman pulled back to him. The Faroese side-footed his shot wide.

Advertisement

United grew into the contest and Patrick Hickey was the fulcrum of their attack. The

American was impressive in the air and was close three times with his head. Killian Brouder too was thwarted by JR Wilson who cleared his header off the line.

Sligo did respond and had the ball in the net. Radosavljevic clipped a cross that Charlie

Wiggett climbed to meet. Max Mata steered the second ball into the net but the linesman’s flag rescued an otherwise resolute home rearguard.

Damien MacGraith waved away a penalty shout for the home team after Ed McGinty and

Patrick Hickey came together. Stephen Walsh failed to convert the rebound with the goal at his mercy.

Otherwise, Sligo had the better of proceedings and even provided a few scares from set-

pieces, Conor Malley flashing just wide. Wilson Waweru and Owen Elding were dangerous in attack when introduced and the game seemed headed for a critical goal.

This seemed particularly so when sub Maurice Nugent met Ed McCarthy’s long throw-in.

However, his header glanced off the top of the bar and wide. Once that chance was missed, the contest grew cagier. A host of substitutions disrupted the rhythm. United put on two strikers to signal intent but they couldn’t force the breakthrough they looked likelier to find.

Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Jeannot Esua, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Al-Amin

Kazeem; Aodh Dervin (Leo Gaxha 56), Patrick Hickey (Maurice Nugent 56), Conor

McCormack, David Hurley, Ed McCarthy (Conor O’ Keeffe 78); Stephen Walsh (Francely

Lomboto 78)

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; JR Wilson, Charlie Wiggett, Oliver Denham, Reece Hutchinson; Fabrice Hartmann (Rein Smit 73), Conor Malley, Niall Morahan, Ellis Chapman, Stefan Radosavlejic (Owen Elding 60); Max Mata (Wilson Waweru 64)

Referee: Damien MacGraith

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!