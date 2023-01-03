Italy's Garbisi to miss start of Six Nations with knee injury

ITALY OUT-HALF PAOLO Garbisi is set to miss the start of this year’s Six Nations after his club Montpellier announced on Tuesday that he will be out of action for six to eight weeks with a knee injury.

Garbisi suffered a sprained internal ligament in his right knee during Friday’s 40-10 defeat at Bordeaux-Begles in the Top 14.

The 22-year-old will miss Italy’s opener against France in Rome on 5 February but, depending on the speed of his recovery, could be available for the last two rounds, against Wales on 11 March and Scotland a week later.

Montpellier, who have Champions Cup matches against Ospreys and London Irish coming up later this month, will also be without Georgian scrum-half Gela Aprasidze who is sidelined for a month after spraining an ankle in the Bordeaux game.

