This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 15 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bale: Playing for Wales more exciting than Real Madrid

The 30-year-old has risked the ire of his club’s supporters by indicating that he’s more interested in playing for his country

By The42 Team Friday 15 Nov 2019, 4:15 PM
20 minutes ago 323 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4893496
Bale celebrates a goal for Wales.
Bale celebrates a goal for Wales.
Bale celebrates a goal for Wales.

REAL MADRID ATTACKER Gareth Bale says that he finds it more exciting to play for Wales than for the Spanish giants.

Having already courted controversy in Spain this season due to his attitude, the 30-year-old has risked upsetting fans of the club further by indicating that he prefers featuring for his country.

Indeed, Bale has not featured for Los Blancos since sustaining a calf injury on international duty in October but has found his fitness in time to travel with Ryan Giggs’ side for a Euro 2020 qualifier against Azerbaijan on Saturday.

“I definitely have more excitement playing for Wales,” the former Tottenham star indicated.

“I’ve been with most of the older players since we were in the U17s. It’s like playing with your mates down the park on a Sunday. It’s normal.

“With Wales, I’m speaking my own language and feel more comfortable. But it doesn’t change what I do on the pitch.

“I always give 100% on the pitch wherever I am, that’s what I always strive to do.”

Bale, meanwhile, rejects the criticism of the Spanish press, who have claimed that he is more interested in playing golf than turning out for Madrid.

“I find it hilarious to be honest, especially some of the pictures and stuff my friends send me,” he said. 

“On one it said triple bogey – and I’ve never had a triple bogey! At least give me an albatross! It’s funny.

“Some of the things I have seen, people don’t understand and don’t know what they’re on about. So I just find it quite funny.”

Bale, who had been linked with a summer move to the Chinese Super League, has featured only seven times for Madrid this season, scoring two goals and creating two more. 

He has won 79 caps for Wales, scoring 32 goals, and will hope to add to both of those tallies as Giggs’ men chase Euro 2020 qualification over the coming week. They need, however, to beat both Azerbaijan and Hungary, and hope that Slovakia drop points against Croatia or Azerbaijan.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie