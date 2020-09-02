This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 21 °C Wednesday 2 September, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They make things very difficult' - Bale slams Real Madrid, says he is open to Premier League return

The Wales skipper says he is still motivated to play football but Madrid won’t let him leave.

By Press Association Wednesday 2 Sep 2020, 8:34 PM
17 minutes ago 905 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5193978
Gareth Bale training with Wales earlier today.
Image: PA
Gareth Bale training with Wales earlier today.
Gareth Bale training with Wales earlier today.
Image: PA

GARETH BALE HAS accused Real Madrid of making things “very difficult” for him by blocking his departure from the Bernabeu.

Bale – who is contracted to Real until June 2022 – has fallen out of favour under manager Zinedine Zidane and played just 48 minutes of Madrid’s 12 games when the Spanish season resumed after the coronavirus lockdown.

Zidane accused Bale of not wanting to play in the Champions League tie with Manchester City, but the Wales forward has hit back by saying Real have stopped him leaving Spain on various occasions.

Asked about his future, Bale – who almost joined Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning on a £1million a week three-year deal in 2019 – told Sky Sports: “I think the club needs to answer that question because I tried to leave last year. They blocked everything at the last second.

“It was a project I was excited for last year but it didn’t materialise.

“There’s been other instances where we’ve tried to go but the club won’t allow it or done something.

“So it’s on the club, I can’t really do anything. I have a contract.

“All I can do is carry on what I’m doing and hopefully something comes up.

“But as I said, it’s in the club’s hands. They make things very difficult to be honest.”

Bale often cut an uninterested spectator on the sidelines when Spanish football returned in June.

He was pictured pretending to sleep in the stands and using a roll of wrist tape as a telescope when he found out he was going to be an unused substitute.

But he said: “I want to play football and I’m still motivated to play football. I’m only 31 and feel I’m in great shape still.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Bale has been linked with former club Tottenham and Manchester United and said returning to the Premier League – which he left in 2013 for a then world record fee of £85.3million – would be an option.

wales-training-session-vale-resort Bale has been unhappy at Madrid for some time now. Source: PA

He said: “If those options arise then I’d look at it for sure. We have plenty of time in this transfer window and I guess a couple of others as well. Time will tell.”

Bale is currently with the Wales squad on Nations League duty and will skipper Ryan Giggs’ side against Finland in Helsinki on Thursday.

“Whenever I come here I feel very happy, I feel very comfortable and welcomed,” he said.

“Whatever goes on at Madrid goes on at Madrid.

“It doesn’t really affect me, I’ve had plenty of experience to deal with it. It is what it is.

“Everyone knows how passionate I am to play for Wales and I come here excited to play football and motivated to do well, and get back to playing football where I belong.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie