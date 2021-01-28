Gary Brennan calls time on Clare career

Gary Brennan in action for Clare in 2019.

GARY BRENNAN HAS made the decision to call time on his Clare career after 13 seasons lining out with the Banner.

The powerful midfielder initially stepped away for 2020 but rejoined Colm Collins’s football squad when inter-county action resumed in September.

The 2016 All-Star nominee and former International Rules player informed the Clare Echo he is retiring from inter-county duty ahead of the 2021 season.

Brennan made his debut for Clare under Páidí Ó Sé in 2006 and helped the county rise up from the basement tier to Division 2 during his career. He was a key part of the side that reached the All-Ireland quarter-finals in 2016.

A teacher in St Flannan’s College where he coaches various teams, Brennan plans on continuing to line out with Ballyea and Clonegad.

