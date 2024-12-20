Waterford's Gary Hurley six off the lead at halfway point in Mauritius

WATERFORD’S GARY HURLEY is six shots off the lead at the Mauritius Open on the DP World Tour following a four-under 68 in the second round.

Hurley is now on two-under overall which keeps him in touch with English leader Eddie Pepperell who carded a 70 to leave on eight-under at the halfway point.

Hurley’s round included an eagle on the 14th along with four birdies and two bogeys to put him in the mix heading into the weekend.

Portmarnock’s Conor Purcell is also in action in Mauritius but faces an uphill battle to make the projected two-over cut. His opening round of 78 puts him on five-over as he begins his second round.

At time of writing, Purcell is one-under through eight after starting on the 10th where he picked up a birdie on the 13th.

Purcell booked his place on the DP World Tour card for 2025 after his victory at the Hangzhou Open in China, and his T23 finish at the season-ending Grand Final in Mallorca. He narrowly missed out on promotion to the main tour from the Challenge Tour last season.