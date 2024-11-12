Bazunu 'ahead of schedule' for injury return as Southampton to weigh up goalkeeper's future

SOUTHAMPTON MANAGER RUSSELL Martin has confirmed Gavin Bazunu is “ahead of schedule” in his recovery from a significant Achilles injury.

The Irish goalkeeper ruptured his Achilles tendon in April and Martin said he would be “out for nine to ten months” after his surgery that same month.

Bazunu is back on the grass, training individually, as Martin told The Daily Echo.

The Saints boss added that a decision will be made on the 22-year-old’s future when he returns to full fitness, with a loan move possible.

“He’s doing really, really well,” said Martin. “Gav is flying. We knew he would be because of his mentality, his determination and his drive.

“The toughest job for the medical guys is to slow him down a little bit and make sure he doesn’t do too much because that’s his go-to really.

“He’s got an amazing mentality. He’s on the grass now but he’s not training with a group yet. He is a good few weeks away from that.

“He’s ahead of schedule. It’s great to see him with his gloves back on and diving around. He’s got a bit of a smile on his face, he never smiles too much, but he has a bit of a smile.

“We want to get him fit and training for a while and then assess the situation.

“We need to decide if it’s best for him to be here, competing with the other guys or playing football every week.”

Bazunu is currently not eligible to play for the club: He wasn’t registered in their 25-man Premier League squad due to the lengthy nature of his injury, but could be drafted in in January.

A loan move may be on the cards either, but an injury to first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale must now be considered. Alex McCarthy is currently deputising.

“He did an amazing job for us last season,” Martin continued on Bazunu, who was last week nominated for FAI Senior Men’s International Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year.

“It will be a discussion between all of us at the club — Gavin and the owners — to decide what is best.

“I know what Gavin will want to do, he will want to play football. If that’s not going to be here at that point, especially after such a long-term injury, it’s important he gets that.

“He will need to get the rhythm and feeling back otherwise it could be over a year since he played.

“We will assess what is going on here at that point. Whatever happens, whether it is here or somewhere else, it will be the best for Gavin in the short term and the club in the long term.”