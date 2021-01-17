18-year-old Irish 'keeper Bazunu channels his inner Packie Bonner with glorious assist

Bravery, courage and an important header from @beesley_jake yesterday 👊



𝘾𝘾: 𝙂𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙣 𝘽𝙖𝙯𝙪𝙣𝙪 🚀#RAFC pic.twitter.com/vp4pOBTW8z — Rochdale AFC (@officiallydale) January 17, 2021

THE RISE OF Gavin Bazunu continues, with the young Irish goalkeeper channelling his inner Packie Bonner and bagging an assist yesterday.

The 18-year-old Dubliner has been enjoying a successful loan spell at Rochdale from Manchester City, and he seems to be going from strength to strength under the watchful eye of Brian Barry-Murphy and alongside an impressive Irish cohort.

A video of Bazunu’s assist yesterday, one which came en route to a 3-3 draw with Wigan Athletic, has been shared plenty on social media.

The Firhouse teenager’s long kick-out bounced into the box for the on-rushing Jake Beesley, who bravely went in for the header and nodded home despite the best efforts of the Wigan defender to boost 10-man Rochdale.

According to Irish Abroad, Bazunu is the first Irish ‘keeper to have registered an assist in English football since Ian Lawlor assisted Niall Ennis’ opener for Doncaster Rovers against Lincoln City in August 2019.

Bazunu retained his starting berth after a 4-4 midweek draw with Charlton Athletic, in which Jimmy Keohane — who played the full 90 yesterday — popped up with an assist. Paul McShane was on the bench that night, and Bazunu pulled off an excellent save.

Eoghan O’Connell is also on the books there.