Lengthy bans handed out to Tyrone and Tipperary figures after underage games

THE GAA’S CENTRAL Hearings Committee (CHC) have imposed hefty bans on Tyrone’s Gavin Devlin and Tipperary’s Eoin Brislane after incidents in separate U15 inter-county games during the summer.

Devlin, of the Arboe O’Donovan Ross club, was hit with a 24-week suspension for “disruptive conduct by a supporter” during a game between Tyrone and Dublin at a National U15 Football Academy Tournament in Garvaghey on 27 July.

Brislane meanwhile was found guilty of using abusive language towards a referee and minor physical interference with a referee.

The infractions, which took place at an U15 Arrabawn Hurling Tournament game between Tipperary and Wexford in Littleton on 31 August, incurred a total ban of 16 weeks.

Devlin and Brislane have the option of appealing the CHC’s decision to the Central Appeals Committee (CAC).

