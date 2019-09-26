This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 26 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lengthy bans handed out to Tyrone and Tipperary figures after underage games

Gavin Devlin and Eoin Brislane have received suspensions of 24 weeks and 16 weeks respectively.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 4:33 PM
26 minutes ago 1,370 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4826312

THE GAA’S CENTRAL Hearings Committee (CHC) have imposed hefty bans on Tyrone’s Gavin Devlin and Tipperary’s Eoin Brislane after incidents in separate U15 inter-county games during the summer. 

Devlin, of the Arboe O’Donovan Ross club, was hit with a 24-week suspension for “disruptive conduct by a supporter” during a game between Tyrone and Dublin at a National U15 Football Academy Tournament in Garvaghey on 27 July.

Brislane meanwhile was found guilty of using abusive language towards a referee and minor physical interference with a referee.

The infractions, which took place at an U15 Arrabawn Hurling Tournament game between Tipperary and Wexford in Littleton on 31 August, incurred a total ban of 16 weeks.

Devlin and Brislane have the option of appealing the CHC’s decision to the Central Appeals Committee (CAC).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie